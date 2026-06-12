Every January to March, millions of salaried Indians would rush to invest in a particular type of mutual fund, not because of its performance, but because of the tax savings it offered. That fund category was the Equity Linked Savings Scheme, or ELSS.

Today, that story is quietly unravelling. While the Indian mutual fund industry is booming, with equity fund assets reaching roughly Rs 32 lakh crore by March 2026, ELSS funds are moving in the opposite direction.

According to AMFI data, ELSS funds recorded net outflows for all four quarters of the 2025–26 financial year. Total ELSS assets shrank from Rs 2.32 lakh crore to Rs 2.17 lakh crore over the same period, a decline of about 6.45%.

Money is not leaving the equity market. It is leaving a specific category and the reason comes down to one structural change: the new tax regime.

How ELSS became every salaried investor’s go-to

ELSS funds were never just another equity mutual fund. Their real appeal was a combination of two things: exposure to the stock market, and a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

What set ELSS apart from other 80C options — such as the PPF, NSC, or tax-saving fixed deposits — was its lock-in period of just three years, the shortest among all Section 80C instruments. This made it especially attractive to salaried investors who wanted to save tax and also potentially earn higher returns through equity.

For many investors, the decision was driven more by tax planning than by investment goals. Financial advisors have noted that a large segment of ELSS investors put money in simply to exhaust their Rs 1.5 lakh Section 80C limit each year. When the tax benefit faded, so did their motivation.

A gradual shift that became a flood

When the new tax regime was introduced in 2020, few taxpayers adopted it. The old regime – with its deductions for 80C, HRA, and home loan interest — was still more beneficial for most.

But over the following budgets, the government steadily sweetened the new regime. Tax slabs were revised, the standard deduction was enhanced, and the Section 87A rebate was made more generous. The 2025 budget accelerated this further: taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually now face zero effective tax liability under the new regime.

Today, it is estimated that around 90% of taxpayers have migrated to the new regime. The critical point for ELSS investors: Section 80C deductions are not available under the new regime. The primary reason lakhs of people invested in ELSS — the tax saving — simply ceased to exist.

What the data shows

The numbers tell a clear story. ELSS funds saw consistent outflows across every quarter of FY26, even as the broader equity mutual fund industry expanded sharply.

Period ELSS Fund Trend Net Flow / AUM Change What It Means Apr–Jun 2025 Outflows continue Rs 1,606 crore outflow Investors start pulling money out despite a growing mutual fund market Jul–Sep 2025 Outflows persist Rs 617 crore outflow Redemptions continue, though at a slower pace Oct–Dec 2025 Outflows accelerate Rs 1,954 crore outflow Biggest quarterly withdrawal in FY26 Jan–Mar 2026 Outflows remain high Rs 1,681 crore outflow Tax-saving season fails to revive ELSS demand FY26 (Full Year) Assets shrink AUM falls from Rs 2.32 lakh crore to Rs 2.17 lakh crore (-6.45%) ELSS loses assets despite rising equity markets Overall Equity Funds (FY26) Assets grow AUM rises from Rs 29.45 lakh crore to Rs 32 lakh crore (+9%) Broader equity mutual fund industry continues to expand

(Source: AMFI)

This divergence is telling. Had investors turned risk-averse or lost confidence in equity markets, outflows would have appeared across all equity fund categories.

Instead, only ELSS — the tax-saving category — is bleeding assets. Most market experts say this pattern cannot be explained by market movements alone. It points to a structural shift in investor behaviour driven by the new tax regime.

Why investors are walking away

Not all ELSS investors had the same motivation. A large segment invested purely to save taxes — these are the investors who are now stopping new SIPs and withdrawing money once the three-year lock-in expires.

A smaller but more committed segment always viewed ELSS as a long-term equity investment, treating the tax benefit as a bonus. These investors are largely staying put.

However, the data suggests the first group was far larger. This is why the category has seen such persistent, broad-based outflows since the new tax regime gained momentum.

There are also secondary factors. A strong equity market rally in recent years encouraged some investors to book profits after their lock-in expired. Meanwhile, the rise of index funds, ETFs, and flexi-cap funds — all without any lock-in — has given investors more alternatives. But these factors would affect all equity categories. The concentrated pressure on ELSS points overwhelmingly to tax-linked reasons.

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Can ELSS survive without its tax advantage?

The central question facing ELSS funds now is whether they can attract investors on merit alone — without the tax hook.

The challenge is significant. Competing categories like flexi-cap, large & mid-cap, and multi-cap funds offer similar equity exposure with no lock-in whatsoever.

For an investor who no longer gets a tax benefit from ELSS, locking money up for three years needs a compelling reason.

Millions of taxpayers still follow the old regime, and for them, ELSS remains an attractive 80C option. But as migration to the new regime continues, this pool will likely shrink.

Some experts believe the ELSS investor base, though smaller, could become more durable. The investors who remain will be those genuinely seeking long-term equity wealth creation — a more stable, committed group than the tax-deadline driven investors of the past.

ELSS is in the middle of a transformation: from a tax-saving product to a mainstream equity investment. Whether it completes that transition successfully will depend on fund performance, fund management quality, and whether investors come to see it as something worth holding for its own sake — not just for the tax receipt it once guaranteed.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment or tax advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult a qualified financial or tax advisor before making investment decisions. Data cited is based on publicly available AMFI disclosures and other official sources as of March 31, 2026.

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