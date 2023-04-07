How New Age Technology is revolutionising the real estate sector

It is unequivocally clear that the advent of new-age technologies is completely transforming the paradigm through which consumers conduct the buying, selling, and managing of properties. The implementation of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain has undoubtedly streamlined and expedited the real estate process while simultaneously rendering it more accessible and transparent.

A recent research study, authored by Christopher W. Starr, Jesse Saginor, and Elaine Worzala, says that the velocity of technological advancements is accelerating, indicating that technological shifts are not linear but rather nonlinear in their occurrence over time. A prime manifestation of the positive impact of these technologies has been the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to scrutinize real estate data.

By harnessing the proficiency of these tools, homebuyers can expeditiously identify trends, and patterns, and even prophesy market changes. The efficient use of these also enables potential buyers and sellers to see tailored recommendations. This brings about the assurance of precise pricing of properties and ensures that buyers find their dream homes more efficiently.

The New Age of Prop-tech

The sphere of property management has been immensely affected by the implementation of new-age technologies, resulting in many advantages. Proptech, the innovative fusion of real estate and technology, is the catalyst for a seismic shift in the industry, paving the way for a future where homes are smarter, more sustainable, and more connected than ever before.

For instance, adopting smart home technologies empowers property owners to remotely supervise and control their properties from afar, overseeing the temperature, lighting, security systems, and even appliances. This generates an added sense of serenity for owners while concurrently facilitating energy conservation and heightening the overall value of their properties.

Another facet where new-age technologies have completely revolutionized the industry is in the realm of virtual and augmented reality. With these tools, potential buyers can traverse properties, even before they are erected, by means of a virtual tour. This renders a more comprehensive perception of the space and layout, enabling potential buyers to make more astute decisions when it comes to purchasing a property.

Utilising Big Data and Data Analytics for Enhanced Sales and Scalability: A Strategic Imperative

To leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence for the purpose of trend forecasting, one must deploy a machine learning algorithm. This algorithm serves to scrutinise historical data in order to unveil underlying patterns and trends. With these insights in tow, the algorithm is then capable of extrapolating and predicting future trends based on the gathered information. It is noteworthy, however, that each machine-learning algorithm possesses its own unique set of strengths and limitations. Hence, careful consideration must be given to selecting the algorithm that is optimally tailored to the specific use case at hand.

In today’s real estate industry, big data has emerged as a valuable resource that realtors can leverage to gain insights and make informed decisions. By analysing vast amounts of data, realtors can identify fluctuations in the mortgage industry, insurance risks, and purchasing power based on various factors such as geography and other variables. Additionally, big data analytics can predict a range of consumer-centric data points, including mortgage pre-approval, credit scores, and public records of previous consumer behaviour. By utilising these predictive analytics, realtors can target potential buyers more effectively and provide tailored solutions to their clients. The ability to harness the power of big data can provide a competitive edge to real estate professionals and lead to more significant sales and business growth.

Metaverse and 5G technology

High-speed internet bandwidth and 5G technology also offer promising opportunities to enhance the real estate consumer market. Improved internet bandwidth can enable the transfer of high-definition images of properties within seconds, creating virtual models that enhance security for both commercial and residential property owners. The adoption of metaverse technologies is also accelerated by the availability of high-speed internet. These technologies provide a seamless virtual experience to real estate consumers and offer new possibilities for linking virtual and real sales of properties, including the use of cryptocurrencies or tokens to own digital real estate in both the metaverse and physical world.

The success of the real estate industry depends on a strong digital presence, which can be achieved through the adoption of technology and government support. Developers and consultants must prioritise digitalisation in smaller cities to expand the market and create more opportunities. The government’s efforts to reform the sector are commendable, but additional funding is necessary for long-term digitisation and sustained growth. With these measures in place, the real estate industry can thrive and contribute to the overall development of the economy.

(By Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director, Axis Ecorp & Deefellows)