How much to save, borrow and invest- 3 essentials of financial planning to become rich

We earn to fulfil the necessities of life and provide a decent standard of living for our family. However, with rising costs in every sector of life, whether it’s medical, living expenses or transportation costs, these earnings need to be put to work, to enable wiser borrowing and earn returns as well. This necessitates the need for a neatly chalked-out financial plan involving the three essentials of everyone’s financial life-savings, borrowing and investment. Let us discuss these in detail:

1. Savings – How much should you save?

Savings are the starting point of your path to keep your finances on track. It’s the first step every individual needs to form the base for his cash flows. One needs to keep in mind that saving isn’t a onetime action, but rather a habit. Firstly, contrary to the common practice of saving after spending, one should first earmark a portion of one’s monthly income for savings and then spend and invest the rest. However, savings ratio would depend on your age and responsibilities on your shoulders. When you are young and have just started earning, you can maintain a higher savings ratio by earmarking 40-50% of your income for saving and investment purposes.

It’s important to consider savings as a priority, rather than just a choice. You must save enough to build and maintain your emergency fund, which assists in tackling financial exigencies such as job loss or severe illness. This emergency fund should amount to at least 3-6 times your monthly expenses. These funds can be parked in high-yielding savings accounts, since these are offering interest rates as high as 7.25%, along with highest form of liquidity. As your age and responsibility grows, the size of your emergency fund should also grow proportionately.

For those who find it hard to resist the urge to spend impulsively, another way of saving is by setting up an automatic monthly deposit into your savings account from your salary account. Or else, you may also consider investing in recurring deposits (RD) by asking the bank to apply standing instructions, which will result in automatic deduction of the set amount per month. Moreover, one may consider their monthly targeted savings amount as a monthly bill which needs to be compulsorily paid, if that helps.

2. Loans – How much should you borrow?

Whenever you borrow by taking a loan, you need to consider the financial implications of the borrowing on your current and future finances. Borrowing through loans involves repayment of the principal along with various fee, charges and interest rate applicable. Therefore, even if you need funds, make sure you choose the loan amount, lender, loan tenure and interest rate as per your affordability. Do not borrow more than what you can comfortably repay.

Loan eligibility and EMI calculators available on online financial marketplaces make it extremely convenient for borrowers to check whether they are eligible to take the loan and show them the EMI payout as per their loan tenure, loan amount and interest rate. Additionally, your loan to income ratio shouldn’t ideally exceed 50%, i.e., you shouldn’t be paying more than half your monthly earnings as loan EMIs.

Lenders judge your repayment capacity while evaluating your loan application. Your income, fixed obligation to income ratio (FOIR), credit score, age etc. are taken into account while judging your repayment capacity. FOIR is the proportion of your income already being paid out as debt payments, such as loan EMIs. Before borrowing, make sure your FOIR doesn’t exceed 40-50% (including new loan’s EMI), since lenders may hesitate in providing loans to borrowers breaching this mark.

When you take a loan, you spend tomorrow’s income today in the form of EMIs paid every month, including both the interest and principal repaid. Therefore, in case there isn’t any link between what you earn and what you spend, chances of falling into a debt trap increase.

3. Investments – Where and How much should you invest?

Apart from keeping your emergency funds in high-yielding savings account, make sure rest of your savings aren’t kept idle. Mere savings won’t suffice in the long run to take care of all your expenses. Make your money work for you by investing it to generate returns. Investments helps in achieving various financial goals pertaining to different investment horizons, with the investment avenue depending upon the investor’s risk appetite, age, time horizon and purpose of investment.

For investors looking to invest for a short to medium time period (1-3 years) to fulfill goals such as buying a car or planning for a vacation abroad, low risk investments options such as fixed deposits, recurring deposits or debt mutual funds can be availed, with returns as high as 8.75% p.a. in fixed deposits. Whereas for those looking to invest for long-term goals such as child’s higher education and marriage, or retirement planning should prefer investing in equity mutual funds. Equities have been, for long, outperformed peers for long-term returns, consistently generating inflation beating returns over the long period.

Moreover, most households in our country still prefer investment in physical assets such as gold and real estate properties, even though both of these have often failed in beating the inflation costs. It’s advisable to keep majority of your investments in financial assets such as debts and equities to stand higher chances of generating higher returns, especially in the long run.

(By Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com)