How much salary overdraft you may get from HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank for Diwali shopping?

Published: October 30, 2018 2:13 PM

Most banks have the provision of advancing short-term loans to salary account holders as overdraft, which would help you make some extra payments with ease.

Diwali, Diwali shopping, salary, salary overdraft, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, short-term loans, extra moneyYou can just avail it through your ATM card, cheque or online transfer.

Want to get some additional money for Diwali shopping? Don’t worry, particularly if you are a salaried person. In fact, to get some extra money for Diwali shopping, salaried people have an easy route. Most banks have the provision of advancing short-term loans to the salary account holders as overdraft. Moreover, you don’t even need to visit the bank to get the amount! You can just avail it through your ATM card, cheque or online transfer.

How to avail the facility: You may get the facility if your employer have an agreement with the bank to allow the facility to its employees with some terms and conditions. Otherwise, you have to apply separately to the bank in which you are going to open a salary account or you already have the account to avail this facility. Banks generally charge a fixed amount while making the facility available to you and at the time of renewing it.

How much you can get as overdraft: The amount you may get as overdraft depends on how much salary you get and in which bank you have the account. Some banks allow just 50 per cent of your monthly salary and that too with some capping (e.g. maximum Rs 25,000), while some bank may allow you to overdraw three times of your monthly salary. So, if your monthly salary is Rs 50,000, you may get as low as Rs 25,000 or as much as Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the bank you have the salary account. For example, HDFC Bank allows minimum overdraft limit of Rs 25,000 and maximum Rs 1 lakh in salary accounts, while the maximum salary overdraft limit for both SBI and ICICI Bank is Rs 4 lakh.

How much interest you have to pay: The interest rates on salary overdraft are generally given on per month basis, which are pretty high and vary from bank to bank. Moreover, the interest is calculated on a daily basis and you have to pay the interest per month on the amount you have borrowed. However, normally there are no prepayment charges for paying the overdraft amount early.

Although it’s a hassle free and easy way to avail some extra money, but it comes with some cost. So, it’s better to avail the overdraft facility within your monthly salary, which you may repay from the next month’s salary.

