Building a large National Pension System (NPS) corpus is only half the retirement journey. The bigger question begins when you retire: how much monthly pension will that corpus actually generate?

Since NPS rules require most subscribers to use at least 20% of their retirement corpus to purchase an annuity, the pension you receive depends not only on the size of your corpus but also on the annuity option you choose.

While some options offer a higher monthly payout, others provide better financial security for your family after your lifetime. Choosing the wrong option could mean receiving a lower pension than expected or compromising long-term retirement goals.

So, how much monthly pension can Rs 1 crore of your NPS corpus generate under different annuity options? Which option offers the highest payout, and which is better suited for retirees looking to balance income with family protection?

Here’s a detailed comparison of the available annuity choices and the pension they can generate to help you make a more informed retirement decision.

What are the different annuity options under NPS?

Under the National Pension System (NPS), subscribers are required to use a prescribed portion of their retirement corpus to purchase an annuity from an IRDAI-registered life insurer (Annuity Service Provider). While the exact variants may differ slightly across insurers, according to PFRDA the most common options include:

Annuity for Life: Under this option, the subscriber receives a fixed pension for life. The annuity payments cease upon the death of the annuitant, and no further benefits are payable to the nominee or legal heirs.

Annuity for Life with Return of Purchase Price (RoP) on Death: This option provides a regular pension to the subscriber throughout their lifetime. After the annuitant’s death, the original purchase price is returned to the nominee, following which the annuity contract comes to an end.

Annuity for Life with 100% Annuity to the Spouse on the Death of the Annuitant: This option ensures that annuity payments continue for as long as either the subscriber or the spouse is alive. After the death of the primary annuitant, the surviving spouse receives 100% of the pension for life. The annuity ceases after the death of both the subscriber and the spouse.

Annuity for Life with 100% Annuity to the Spouse and Return of Purchase Price (RoP): Under this option, the subscriber receives a pension for life, and after their death, the spouse continues to receive the full annuity for life. Once both the subscriber and the spouse have passed away, the entire purchase price is returned to the nominee or legal heirs.

NPS Family Income Option: The NPS Family Income Option is designed to provide financial support across multiple generations of the subscriber’s family. The annuity is first paid to the subscriber during their lifetime and subsequently to the spouse after the subscriber’s death. Thereafter, the annuity continues to the subscriber’s mother and then to the father, if eligible. After the death of the last surviving beneficiary, the purchase price is refunded to the nominee or legal heir.

The choice depends on whether retirees prioritize higher immediate income, spouse protection, legacy creation, or inflation protection.

How much pension does Rs 1 crore of NPS corpus generate?

Annuity rates depend on the plan variant, age of the subscriber (and spouse), prevailing interest rate environment, and payment frequency, as per PPFAS pension.

Private Sector Subscriber – First Annuitant Age: 60 Years

Subscriber Type First Annuitant Age Purchase Price Annuity Service Provider With Return of Purchase Price (ROP) – Annuity for Life With ROP – Joint Life Annuity With ROP – NPS Family Income Without ROP – Annuity for Life Without ROP – Joint Life Annuity Private Sector Subscriber 60 years Rs 1 crore HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd Rs 58,000 (6.96%) Rs 57,600 (6.91%) Rs 57,600 (6.91%) Rs 71,760 (8.61%) Rs 63,840 (7.66%) Private Sector Subscriber 60 years Rs 1 crore ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd Rs 55,167 (6.62%) Rs 55,146 (6.62%) Rs 51,215 (6.15%) Rs 64,542 (7.75%) Rs 57,008 (6.84%)

Private Sector Subscriber – First Annuitant Age: 65 Years

Subscriber Type First Annuitant Age Purchase Price Annuity Service Provider With Return of Purchase Price (ROP) – Annuity for Life With ROP – Joint Life Annuity With ROP – NPS Family Income Without ROP – Annuity for Life Without ROP – Joint Life Annuity Private Sector Subscriber 65 years Rs 1 crore HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd Rs 58,080 (6.97%) Rs 58,000 (6.96%) Rs 58,000 (6.96%) Rs 78,000 (9.36%) Rs 67,440 (8.09%) Private Sector Subscriber 65 years Rs 1 crore ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd Rs 55,157 (6.62%) Rs 55,238 (6.63%) Rs 51,310 (6.16%) Rs 70,111 (8.41%) Rs 59,875 (7.18%)

Source: PPFAS Pension as of July 2026.

What role does Return of Purchase Price (ROP) play?

ROP changes the economics significantly.

Without ROP:

● The entire purchase price remains with the insurer after the annuitant’s death.

● Therefore, the insurer can pay a higher monthly pension.

With ROP:

● Original corpus is returned to nominees.

● Since the insurer has to preserve the principal, monthly pension is lower.

How do payouts differ between Life, Joint Life, Family Income and ROP?

Option Monthly Pension Benefit After Death Life Only Highest Stops immediately Joint Life Slightly lower Continues to spouse Family Income Lower Continues as defined to spouse/dependants Life + ROP Lower Purchase price returned Joint Life + ROP Lowest among these Pension to spouse, then purchase price returned

The more long-term protection or legacy benefits included, the lower the initial monthly income tends to be.

Which option generally provides the highest monthly payout, and what are the trade-offs?

A Life Annuity without Return of Purchase Price (ROP) generally provides the highest monthly pension, as the insurer is only required to pay the annuity during the lifetime of the annuitant and does not return the purchase price after death.

The trade-off is that while you receive a higher regular income, the purchase price is not passed on to your nominee.

“In contrast, annuity options with Return of Purchase Price (ROP) or joint-life benefits offer a lower monthly pension because they provide additional benefits, such as returning the original corpus to the nominee or continuing pension payments to the spouse after the annuitant’s death,” said Vishwajeet Goel, Head of Pensionbazaar.

In essence, the choice is between maximizing monthly income and preserving financial benefits for your family.

Has the reduced 20% NPS annuity rule changed retirement planning?

As per a PFRDA release as of December 2025, the reduction in the mandatory annuitization requirement – from 40% to 20% for all-citizen model and corporate sector NPS subscribers – marks an important shift toward greater flexibility in retirement planning.

According to Goel, for many retirees, this means:

● More control over how retirement savings are deployed.

● Greater scope to retain a larger portion of the corpus for systematic withdrawals or other income-generating investments, depending on individual needs and risk appetite.

● The ability to use annuities more selectively – as a tool to secure essential lifetime expenses – rather than allocating a large share of retirement savings by default.

However, annuities continue to play an important role because they provide guaranteed lifelong income, insulating retirees from market volatility and longevity risk. For many households, a prudent approach may be to use annuities to cover non-discretionary expenses such as food, utilities, healthcare, and insurance premiums, while using the remaining corpus to manage liquidity, inflation, and legacy objectives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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