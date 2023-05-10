The cost of renting retail space in Delhi’s Khan Market is highest at Rs 1000-Rs1500 per sqft per month, followed by Gurugram’s DLF Galleria and Mumbai’s Linking Road, according to Knight Frank Research.

In a primary survey of retail high streets in the country conducted by Knight Frank India across eight top markets, Bengaluru stood on top with the best of high streets providing a significantly better shopping experience. Four of Bengaluru’s markets made it to the top 10 list.

As per the insights from the survey, MG Road (Bengaluru) topped the list of high streets in India, followed by Somajiguda (Hyderabad) in the second position, Linking Road (Mumbai), and South Extension (Delhi) are also listed among the top 10 high streets in the country.

This ranking study is part of Knight Frank India’s flagship annual retail report ‘Think India Think Retail 2023 – High Street Real Estate Outlook’ in association with Phygital Retail Convention 2023.

The report will be formally inaugurated on May 11, 2023. The study was conducted for 30 high streets across the top eight markets.

In a press release, Knight Frank India today said that the top ten high streets in India are those that are convenient in terms of access, parking facilities and with a varied assortment of retailers.

The layout and master planning of the high street defines the visibility. Inward-looking markets like Khan Market (Delhi) and DLF Galleria (Gurugram) scored very low, whereas markets aligned along the access road like MG Road (Bengaluru), Somajiguda (Hyderabd), Linking Road (Mumbai), Anna Nagar, Park Street and Camac Street (Kolkata) scored high.

Ahmedabad and Pune do not house any of the top 10 high streets. The survey was conducted across 30 high streets across the top eight cities of India based on parameters that determine the quality of experience high streets provide to customers.

Average Rents in Indian High Streets

City High Street Avg Rents in INR (INR/sq ft/mth) Ahmedabad Chimanlal Girdharlal Road (CG Road) 180 – 200 Ahmedabad SG Highway 140 – 160 Bengaluru Indira Nagar – 100 Ft Road 150 – 200 Bengaluru Church Street 200 – 250 Bengaluru Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) 100 – 125 Bengaluru Koramangala – 100 Ft Road and 80 Ft Road 125 – 175 Bengaluru Brigade Road 180 – 250 Bengaluru Commercial Street 220 – 250 Bengaluru Jayanagar – 4th Block 200 – 250 Chennai Anna Nagar 150 – 175 Chennai Nungambakkam High Road 190 – 240 Delhi Connaught Place 200 – 550 Delhi Lajpat Nagar 200 – 350 Delhi Khan Market 1000 -1500 Delhi South Extension – Part I & Part II 250 – 450 Gurugram DLF Galleria 800 – 1200 Hyderabad Jubilee Hills 200 – 225 Hyderabad Banjara Hills 190 – 230 Hyderabad Somajiguda 150 – 175 Hyderabad Ameerpet 110 -130 Hyderabad Gachibowli 120 – 140 Kolkata Park Street & Camac Street 300 – 450 Mumbai Colaba Causeway 450 – 750 Mumbai Lower Parel 300 – 500 Mumbai Lokhandwala 350 – 550 Mumbai Linking Road 350 – 1000 Noida Sector 18 Market 150 – 250 Pune Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) 200 – 250 Pune Koregaon Park 250 – 300 Pune Baner Road 150 – 200 Source: Knight Frank Research

According to the report, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad are the top three markets with a high concentration of non-modern retail arenas, while Ahmedabad and Kolkata are yet to witness the foray and expansion of many large national and foreign retailers on its key high streets, NCR’s dominance across the non-modern retail arenas stems from the fact that both traditional and modern retail outlets have co-existed and flourished to serve the mixed bag of ethnicities and cultures from nearby states for many years now.

NCR followed by Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru occupies the highest percentage of modern, non-modern retail arenas in the country.

Commenting on the survey, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India said, “Retail is a highly competitive business and, more recently with the advent of malls, is also closely related to the overall customer experience. Globally, cities are identified by their high streets, often one of the main attractions of the city, and the brands on these streets – a barometer of the city’s worth on a global platform. But as we evolve, customer experience is the key and due to their traditional nature, high streets often fail to provide amenities like those of shopping centres.”

“However, as cities in India are modernising, we see many high streets in the country reviving as facilities like access, parking, store visibility etc. have improved. Our estimations say that the average per square meter revenues of high streets will be significantly higher than those of malls in FY 2023–24. Going forward, we expect that high streets provide a good retailing experience to customers to see a revival even as other formats of retail continue to thrive,” he added.