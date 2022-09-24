Monthly rentals in two luxury hotspots of Kolkata – Alipore and Ballygunge – are higher than many prime spots in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and even Delhi-NCR and Pune. According to Anarock Research, the monthly rentals in Kolkata’s Alipore are around Rs 65,000 for a luxury house of 2000 square feet in 2022. Monthly rentals of luxury houses in Kolkata’s Ballygunge are approx. Rs 97,000. In both these locations, monthly rentals went up by 8% and 10% between 2020 and 2022.

Interestingly, monthly rentals of luxury houses in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills and HiTech City are Rs 62,000 and Rs 59,000 respectively. Similarly, monthly rentals in Bengaluru JP Nagar and Rajaji Nagar are Rs 52000 and Rs 65000 respectively.

The costliest luxury market is Mumbai with average monthly rentals of Rs 3.1 lakh in Tardeo and Rs 2.35 lakh in Worli. The most expensive luxury housing market is in Mumbai with an average monthly rental of Rs 3.1 lakh in Tardeo and Rs 2.35 lakh in Worli.

Also Read: Mumbai vs Delhi vs Bengaluru vs Hyderabad vs Pune: Luxury home buying trends in 2022 compared

As per the report by Anarock Research, Mumbai’s Worli saw the highest rental growth of 18% in average rentals (for a min. 2,000 sq. ft. home) increased from Rs 2 lakh in 2020 to Rs 2.35 lakh in 2022. The second highest monthly rental growth has been witnessed in Bengaluru’s Rajaji Nagar, which saw a 16% jump in the same period – from Rs 56,000 in 2020 to Rs 65,000 in 2022.

Rents up in double-digit, price in single

While the monthly rentals of luxury houses have grown in double digits, the price appreciation in the top markets has remained in the single digits between 2-9% in the last two years.

Bengaluru’s Rajaji Nagar witnessed the highest capital appreciation of 9%, with average prices increasing from Rs 5,698 per sq. ft. in 2020 to Rs 6,200 per sq. ft. in 2022.

“The luxury residential market has been on an upswing post the pandemic, with its overall sales share growing to about 14% in H1 2022. Even demand for rental luxury properties is on a high, resulting in growth in average monthly rentals,” the report said.

City-wise price trends