If you earn Rs 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, or Rs 30 lakh a year, how much health insurance should you carry? It is one of the most common and most under-answered questions in personal finance today. Most people buy a policy when their employer nudges them, or when a tax deadline looms. Few stop to ask whether the cover they hold is actually enough.

The purpose of health insurance is not merely to settle a hospital bill. It is to protect the savings and financial security you have built, should a serious illness or medical emergency strike. And that requires more thought than just linking coverage to a salary figure.

Siddharth Singhal, Business Head – Health Insurance at Policybazaar.com, puts it plainly: “It is advisable that a health insurance policy shouldn’t just be determined by just income, but also by factors such as city where the individual resides, family size, lifestyle risks, pre-existing medical conditions, inflation and their access to the corporate insurance.”

Income can serve as a starting point, but it is not the final answer. Here is what the experts say — and a practical framework to help you decide.

Indicative health cover by income

Income Recommended Base Cover Suggested Top-up Total Cover Up to Rs 10 lakh/yr Rs 5–10 lakh Rs 20–25 lakh super top-up Rs 25–35 lakh Rs 10–20 lakh/yr Rs 10–15 lakh Rs 25–35 lakh super top-up Rs 35–50 lakh Rs 20–30 lakh/yr Rs 15–25 lakh Rs 30–50 lakh super top-up Rs 50–75 lakh

Note: These are indicative benchmarks assuming a Tier-1 city. Adjust downward for smaller towns. A ‘super top-up’ (explained below) kicks in after the base policy limit is exhausted, and is a cost-effective way to raise total cover.

It is not just your salary: what actually determines your health cover needs

Two people earning the same income can have very different health insurance requirements. A 35-year-old with no dependants living in Patna and a 35-year-old supporting ageing parents in Mumbai are simply not in the same situation, even if their pay slips look identical.

Arti Mulik, Chief Technology Officer at Universal Sompo General Insurance, says the right benchmark is potential health risk and likely medical costs, not take-home pay. “Your health insurance cover should ideally be based on your potential health risk and medical costs rather than your absolute income.”

City of residence is a significant variable. A knee replacement in a corporate hospital in Mumbai or Delhi can cost several times more than the same procedure at a government or private hospital in a smaller town.

Mulik notes: “Depending on the city where you reside, your medical costs vary. The cost of a medical procedure in a Tier-1 city is vastly different from the cost of the same treatment in a Tier-4 city.”

Family medical history is the other critical factor. If your family has a history of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or other serious illnesses, the probability of requiring expensive treatment — and the associated costs — rises considerably. In such cases, a higher cover is not optional; it is prudent.

“Additionally, if you have a family history of chronic ailments, your potential health risk differs significantly from that of a person with a clean family medical history. Individuals with pre-existing conditions will require more comprehensive coverage compared to a healthy person.”

In short, the right cover depends on a combination of your city, family size, health risks, medical history, and the kind of hospitals you are likely to use — not your salary alone.

Why your employer’s group cover is not enough on its own

Many salaried professionals assume the group health insurance their company provides is sufficient. Experts disagree, regardless of what you earn.

Group health insurance is tied to your employment. If you change jobs, take a career break, face a layoff, or retire, that cover can disappear overnight. Many corporate policies also carry caps on room rent, sub-limits on specific treatments, or lower sum insured amounts than what a family in a metro city realistically needs.

Singhal is direct on this: “No matter the income bracket, individuals shouldn’t solely rely on employer-provided group health insurance. A separate individual or family floater policy is essential for long-term financial security.”

A family floater policy — one plan that covers the entire family under a single sum insured — ensures continuous protection regardless of your employment status.

It also builds valuable benefits over time: a no-claim bonus increases your cover every claim-free year, the policy is portable across insurers, and it offers lifelong renewability that a group scheme typically does not.

“The group health insurance is linked to employment status, which means the policy may not be effective during job changes, layoffs, sabbaticals, or retirement.”

Financial planners generally advise maintaining a personal policy alongside — not instead of — your company cover. The two work well together.

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Base policy + super top-up: getting more cover without breaking the bank

Healthcare costs in India have been rising at roughly 14% a year, making a Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh base policy inadequate for many families today, particularly in large cities. A serious illness, complex surgery, or ICU admission can easily run into several lakh rupees — and sometimes more.

But this does not mean everyone needs to immediately buy a Rs 50 lakh base policy. There is a smarter, more affordable route: pairing a solid base policy with a super top-up plan.

A super top-up plan kicks in after your base policy limit is exhausted in a year. For example, if you hold a Rs 10 lakh base policy and add a Rs 25 lakh super top-up with a Rs 10 lakh deductible, your total potential cover becomes Rs 35 lakh — but your annual premium is a fraction of what a standalone Rs 35 lakh base policy would cost.

“Consumers can also consider combining a comprehensive base health policy with unlimited or high sum insured plans and riders like critical illness cover to create an extra layer of financial protection against the rising healthcare inflation at 14% p.a,” says Singhal.

Timing matters too. Buying health insurance young means lower premiums and fewer complications around pre-existing conditions. Waiting until retirement — or until a diagnosis arrives — can make adequate coverage difficult or very expensive to obtain.

As Singhal warns: “Lastly, it is very important to buy health insurance at the right age. If an individual waits for retirement then at that age they may not get health insurance due to diseases, etc.”

Think of health insurance less as a tax-saving instrument and more as an essential plank of long-term financial security.

Summing up…

There is no single fixed sum insured that works for everyone earning Rs 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, or Rs 30 lakh. Income is a useful starting point — see the table above for indicative benchmarks — but the final decision must account for your city of residence, family size, existing health risks, medical history, and the very real possibility that treatment costs will keep rising.

Disclaimer: The health insurance coverage amounts and suggestions mentioned in this article are indicative in nature and based on expert opinions. Actual insurance requirements may vary depending on factors such as age, family size, medical history, location, lifestyle, existing coverage and financial circumstances. Readers are advised to consult a qualified insurance advisor or insurer and carefully review policy terms and conditions before making any purchase decision. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or insurance advice.

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