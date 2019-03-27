The adoption of IoT is rightly setting the tone to build business centres of tomorrow.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been the talk of the town during the last decade and its adoption has only made a positive difference in every industry. Its entry to business centres and office spaces has made several routine operations automated, reducing human efforts at several levels, increasing operational efficiency and changing the face of office functioning like never before.

Corporates and startups demand their office spaces to be more and more tech-friendly. Hence business centre operators are increasingly making their office spaces IoT-driven. This not only adds efficiency to the work of their space occupants but also helps them axe their operational cost.

Here are a few points that shed light on how IoT is building the business centres of tomorrow:

Increased Workspace Responsiveness

IoT enables the execution of voice command based actions by integrating various connected devices. In accordance with it, several functions like calling the helpdesk, switching on/off lights in meeting rooms, powering on/off a digital flipchart, and more can be executed through a voice command.

Task Automation

IoT in business centres can alleviate manual efforts to call the concierge team, ask for IT support, order food from pantry, ask for housekeeping assistance, and more. A voice command would dictate a certain action to the respective teams, replacing manual effort to ask for help.

Energy Conservation

Think of one tap on your smartphone turning on/off lights in meeting and conference rooms even when you are outside. This would translate to a significant cut on energy consumption and eventually on its expenses. The same can be replicated across other areas of a business centre to discover considerable savings on the energy bills.

Proactive Maintenance

IoT-driven business centres are likely to face no surprise downtimes. Their future will witness sensors & smart switches placed in sensitive areas like server rooms and cafeterias to monitor electronic appliances for any possible faults and also produce data that helps keep track of their usage pattern, energy consumption, and overall functioning. Thus, any kind of anomalies in appliances would be detected beforehand to alert users before a breakdown.

Conclusion

The adoption of IoT is rightly setting the tone to build business centres of tomorrow. It is transforming traditional workspaces into tech-enabled spaces that are responsive and enables the occupants focus on their core business functions by leaving the execution of small yet cumbersome tasks to an automated setup.

(By Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Group)