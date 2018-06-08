How investment landscape in real estate has changed in 4 years of Modi government

Two other large policy announcements created a new organized sector in real estate — the ‘Make in India’ policy and GST implementation.

In May 2014, the people of India gave an unprecedented mandate to the BJP government, led by Mr Narendra Modi, hoping for a strong leadership and greater economic activity and prosperity. The Modi government came to power and promised to grow India into an economic hub which is inclusive for all its citizens. Since then a lot has changed.

The Modi government has brought about many reforms which have changed the way of doing business and these reforms have directly or indirectly impacted the real estate sector in India. Pre-Modi era investments in the real estate sector were limited to equity investments in residential projects which normally came via the FDI route. The FDI capital had exit restrictions at that time as well as investment restrictions. These FDI policies were further relaxed and now FDI investors can invest in projects less than 50,000 sq m of the built-up area, which makes it easy for such investors to target city-centric projects and make a quick exit.

Investments in leased office assets were also limited and there was a handful of large global PE funds buying assets as strategic yield investments. However, there was limited scope for exit from such assets as anybody trying to exit an asset would have to approach some of the other large investors in the market. There was limited liquidity in that space. However, one of the first reforms that were brought in within the BJP government tenure was the notification of REIT’s by SEBI. Today, investment activity in the office space and malls has increased manifold. Large investors want to take larger positions than they ever targeted before as REITs have given them an option to liquidate and exit their position once their returns are made. Investors such as Blackstone, Brookfield, GIC, etc. have created large asset platforms with a strategic option to REIT these assets.

Two other large policy announcements created a new organized sector in real estate — the ‘Make in India’ policy and GST implementation. The ‘Make in India’ policy attracted large multi-national corporations towards setting up their manufacturing facilities in India. Suddenly there was high demand for large-scale high-end industrial parks; industrial real estate being an unorganized sector until then. Large FDI investors saw the potential of partnering with key real estate developers in large manufacturing hubs to create high-end industrial parks which would address the needs of large manufacturing giants entering India. Implementation of GST gave another push to this growing sector. The introduction of GST meant a large impetus to the warehousing and logistics sector as well. These industrial real estate developers are now targeting warehousing and logistics parks. There is also demand from investors for leased out industrial and warehousing parks for investments to make good yields with the eventual plan to build a large platform to REIT the same. Some of the platforms in this sector have been formed by Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments and Blackstone, Bengaluru-based Assetz, LOGOS and Indospace and CPPIB, to name a few.

In the budget for the year 2017-18, the Modi government had made another huge announcement by granting infrastructure status to affordable housing in line with their goal of Housing for All by 2022. This announcement created a new sector for real estate development. With infrastructure status, the affordable housing projects were offered priority approval status and tax holidays. Home buyers were offered interest rate subsidies for home loans. Affordable housing is currently one of the key drivers for the residential real estate business. Many equity investors, both foreign and domestic, are allocating capital to affordable housing projects. Investors, such as BrickEagle, are creating platforms with leading developers in various micro markets to create affordable housing.

Other announcements, such as the implementation of RERA and demonetization have given investors a lot of comfort to make investments in the residential real estate. Demonetization has reduced the use of cash in real estate transactions, making them more transparent. RERA has made real estate developers more organized and accountable. They have made sure the compliance and disclosure levels of any real estate developer are at its best. These are some intangible benefits that have given investors more confidence to look at projects which are RERA compliant.

PM Modi-led BJP government has made a lot of policy announcements and that has changed the way business is done in India. These have had a major impact on the real estate sector, resulting in growth of new asset classes such as industrial and warehousing or in greater liquidity in leased assets or the fast-growing affordable housing market, in addition to all the compliance and transparency that comes from RERA compliance.

(By Suresh Castellino, Executive National Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers International India)