How infrastructure development is giving a boost to real estate sector

By Dharmesh Shah

Recent improvements in India’s infrastructure network have been very beneficial to the real estate industry. These kinds of improvements can strengthen regions’ accessibility, create new opportunities, and improve the quality of life there, making it more desirable as a place to live and work. Better transportation systems, including highways, bridges, and public transportation, may increase the demand for real estate in a given area.

The Union Budget of February 1 has given the nation’s structural foundation new energy. There has been a great deal of appreciation for the Budget and its tactical choices. Between 2013 and 2014, India’s CAPEX increased by a factor of five. The government intends to invest 110 trillion rupees to launch the National Infrastructure Pipeline.

The nation invests more than 4% of its GDP in infrastructure improvement, which continues to be one of the major employers. By raising the value of nearby properties, infrastructure growth can have a significant effect on real estate appreciation. Infrastructure improvements can raise the region’s accessibility, connectivity, and general standard of living, making it a more desirable place to live and work. The country’s economy is also driven by infrastructure development, which is also a key component of India’s plan to become a developed country by 2047.

One of India’s most impressive infrastructure initiatives, the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, aims to build an 8-lane road to connect the two major cities. The initiative aims to cut travel time in half, from 24 to 12 hours. By the quicker movement of goods and services, this would not only enhance accessibility and communication between the two cities but also encourage trade and business.

In addition to providing economic benefits, such large-scale infrastructure projects aim to positively influence real estate development in the immediate vicinity by opening up new chances for businesses and industries to locate along the corridor. The Delhi Mumbai Expressway is a significant infrastructure undertaking that will likely change Indian real estate, trade, and transportation.

Housing can be significantly impacted by infrastructure in several different ways. By making it simpler to create new projects, it can increase the amount of housing available in a community. For instance, a better transportation system can make it simpler to convey employees and equipment to a construction site as well as building materials. This may lower the price of constructing new dwellings, increasing the overall supply of housing in the region.

Property values may increase because of this rising demand, particularly in previously neglected locations. For example, a new motorway or improved public transportation system might make commuting more accessible, increasing demand for nearby homes and businesses. Also, the construction of new public areas and amenities can raise the general attractiveness of a region, in turn raising local real estate prices. In general, infrastructure development can have a big impact on the value of real estate and present opportunities for property owners and investors.

Additionally, new public spaces like parks and community centres can enhance overall liveability, increasing a locality’s appeal to potential buyers and tenants. Infrastructure projects can also increase employment prospects and the economy, which will in turn encourage real estate investment. New infrastructure projects may have a significant role in the growth and potential of the real estate industry.

New urban areas and population centres will also be created because of this increase. These metropolitan centres will increase demand for residential real estate as well as for businesses like stores, malls, and educational institutions. The ease of conducting business will rise as the nation’s infrastructure advances. This will encourage more foreign businesses to open offices and production facilities in India. A better infrastructure in India, particularly in the smaller cities, will encourage the creation of more start-ups. Hence, by increasing the availability, raising the quality, and decreasing the cost of homes in a particular area, infrastructure development can have a significant impact on housing.

(The author is CEO, Hero Realty Private Limited. The views expressed here are his own.)