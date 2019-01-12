How India Post Payment Bank scores over its peers on reliability, convenience and reach

India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) is going strong with a huge infrastructural presence in every nook and corner of the country.

Backed by the Government of India with 100 per cent equity holding, the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) is fats spreading its footprint in the country. While other payment banks are struggling to set up new branches or are having only virtual existence backed by authorised mobile shops without even personalised customer care support, IPPB is leveraging its vast postal network of nearly 1.55 lakh Post Offices and 3 lakh postal employees in every district, town and village of the country to serve its customers.

Reliability: Like Post Office, IPPB is also a government-owned organisation and hence safer than even public sector scheduled commercial banks. Moreover, unlike some payment banks which rely on the staff of their authorised mobile shops, IPPB has a strong and dedicated work force of its own employees. Obviously, a customer would trust a postman or gramin dak sevak (GDS) more than a staff of nearby mobile shop to hand over money for deposits.

Convenience: While other payment banks are trying to find a way to deal with occasional excess deposits over and above the permissible maximum deposit of Rs 1 lakh, IPPB has ready solution of linking an account with Post Office Savings Account (POSA) to get the day end excess money, if any, automatically transferred to to the POSA, thus making the process of sweep in and out seamless, except for the Digital Savings Account.

Reach: The doorstep banking offered by IPPB with nominal charges has make it more convenient than any other bank and expands its reach to every household. With just paying Rs 25 per visit, customers may avail this service to withdraw and deposit cash with the comfort of home. Not only this, to avail digital services, customers at the far-flung areas need not posses any smart phone or become tech-savvy. The trained postal staff would bring a smart phone at the customers’ doorstep and facilitate the transactions through scanning of QR cards and biometrics for a nominal charge of Rs 15 per visit. An account, except Digital Savings Account, may also be opened through doorstep services free of cost.