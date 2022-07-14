How has Covid-19 impacted student housing in India?

In the last two years, the student housing industry has undergone a massive transformation. While the initial phase of the pandemic spawned a standstill, the new normal has significantly changed the student housing demand. Gradually, students are moving back to their educational institutions.

Keeping in mind the social distancing measures for the utmost safety, finding high-quality and affordable accommodation has become a priority. This has spurred a significant shift in the student housing industry. Most organized providers are elevating the complete student living experience by upgrading accommodation facilities.

More focus on organized student housing

When studying at an educational institute away from home, the living experience is one of the most important factors. Therefore, students usually seek accommodations that are in close proximity to their institute and provide basic amenities. Today, most education hubs have a number of paying guest accommodations. However, this segment is unorganized and usually lacks the basic facilities required for comfortable living. This has resulted in the rapid growth of the student housing industry.

Today, most professional operators ensure quality basic facilities to enhance the complete student living experience. Moreover, they even provide add-on essential services like laundry and three to four custom meals. It is an important factor differentiating the organized student housing sector from the unorganized sector.

Optimizing student living facilities

Over the last few years, the organized student housing sector has leveled up by integrating new-age technologies. From using facial recognition software at entry gates to ensuring minimized turn-around time for repair and maintenance, the service provided by the sector has evolved. Increased demand for quality accommodation by students has also ushered in the momentum for built-to-suit student housing. Along with paying attention to architectural details, having a common area or lounge space has also gained prominence. Students can collaborate, study, and interact in these multifunctional areas. This has set forth the new-age trend of having an optimized layout design that provides adequate space for rooms, kitchen, dining area, and common rooms.

Healthcare-related services in student housing is the new trend

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to multi-fold changes in the student housing sector, wherein healthcare-related services have gained a prominent role. People today seek accommodation in areas that are either close to medical centers or are easily accessible for healthcare. With mental and physical health taking precedence for almost all, housing segments have strategically started additional health services like on-demand physician appointments, counseling sessions, and medical coverage for a certain period.

Road ahead

In response to the rising demand for excellent housing, the student housing business is significantly modifying the layout design, additional facilities, basic amenities, and day-to-day services. Progressively, more organized players in the housing industry have transitioned to high-tech facilities for providing value-added services. The organized segment’s services are a significant differentiator that will prove to be a game-changer.

(By Jaikishan Challa, Founder & CEO, Curated Living Solutions)