You may have heard of people getting their credit cards converted into lifetime-free (LTF) cards, eliminating annual fees without changing the card itself. Naturally, you might wonder whether your bank can do the same for you and, more importantly, how it decides who qualifies.

Have you ever wondered why your bank suddenly becomes willing to waive your credit card‘s annual fee only after you ask to cancel it?

If you have a strong repayment history, use your credit card regularly, and maintain a good relationship with the bank, requesting to cancel your card may trigger a customer retention offer. Instead of immediately closing the card, the bank may offer to convert your paid credit card into a lifetime-free card or waive the upcoming annual fee in an effort to retain you as a customer.

If you’ve been wondering why some cardholders get this offer while you don’t, here’s how banks typically decide whether you’re eligible for a lifetime-free upgrade.

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How do banks decide if your credit card qualifies for LTF?

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, here’s how banks typically decide which customers qualify for the offer.

Banks typically convert a credit card into a lifetime-free one as part of a customer retention strategy rather than a goodwill gesture. Retaining an existing cardholder is often more cost-effective than acquiring a new one, especially if the customer has a strong repayment record and uses the card regularly.

For issuers, retaining a responsible, active cardholder is often more valuable than acquiring a new one. Banks earn revenue not just from annual fees, but also through transaction volumes, interchange income, EMI conversions and other card-related services.

Banks are therefore more likely to waive annual fees for customers who consistently pay on time, maintain healthy spending patterns and contribute steady transaction volumes.

Often, spend-based fee waivers eventually become permanent for customers who repeatedly meet annual spending thresholds.

As competition for quality cardholders intensifies, issuers increasingly focus on strengthening long-term customer relationships rather than relying solely on annual fee income.

What is a lifetime-free credit card?

A lifetime-free credit card is one where the issuer permanently waives the joining and annual renewal fees, so you never pay simply to hold the card.

However, “lifetime-free” applies only to these fees. Charges such as interest on unpaid dues, late payment fees, cash withdrawal charges and foreign currency mark-up still apply based on how the card is used.

Interest on unpaid balances can range from around 1.99% to 3.75% per month, while cash advances attract a fee and begin accruing interest from the transaction date. GST also applies to applicable charges.

Since these charges are disclosed in the card’s terms and conditions, it is important to review them carefully before applying.

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Lifetime-free credit cards: Benefits and hidden trade-offs

The biggest advantage of a lifetime-free (LTF) credit card is that there is no joining or annual fee, making it easier to keep the card active over the long term.

A longer credit history can support a healthy credit profile when paired with responsible usage. Many LTF cards also offer useful benefits such as cashback, UPI rewards and fuel surcharge waivers, making them well-suited for everyday spending and first-time credit card users.

The trade-off is that LTF cards typically offer fewer premium features than paid cards. Benefits such as airport lounge access, concierge services and higher reward rates. Premium variants often reserve benefits like airport lounge access, concierge services, and higher reward rates.

Also, “lifetime free” applies only to the card fee. Interest on unpaid balances, late payment charges, and cash withdrawal fees continue to apply as per the card’s terms and conditions.

Is a lifetime-free credit card worth it?

A lifetime-free (LTF) credit card is best suited for first-time cardholders, occasional users and those looking to build a credit history without worrying about annual fees.

Since there is no renewal fee, cardholders can keep the account active over the long term while earning basic rewards on everyday spending, without the pressure of meeting annual spending milestones.

However, frequent spenders may find greater value in premium paid cards. Although these cards charge an annual fee, they often offer higher reward rates, travel benefits and lifestyle privileges that can more than offset the fee if the card is used regularly.

The right choice ultimately depends on your spending habits and whether the additional benefits justify the annual cost.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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