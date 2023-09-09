How an immediate rate cut can boost India’s economy

India’s real estate sector is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach a value of US$ 1 trillion by 2030 and contribute 13% to the GDP by 2025, as per the IBEF report. The rebound in 2022, with a 68% surge in home sales across the top eight cities, underlines a resilient comeback. Post-COVID, the sector emerges as a significant job creator, offering diverse opportunities and aiding economic recovery. Amid these dynamics, the pivotal role of repo rates comes to attention.

The repo rate represents the interest rate at which the central bank (such as the Reserve Bank of India in India) provides financial assistance to commercial banks when they face a shortage of funds. This rate has a big impact on real estate developers and start-ups in India. When the rate goes up, it becomes more expensive for these businesses to borrow money. Since they often depend on loans, this puts pressure on their finances, lowers profits, and slows their growth. They’re all about innovation, but higher rates might stop them from investing in new technology. Even investors might hesitate, affecting funding.

In short, higher repo rates challenge their finances, innovation, and investor interest. A CII-Anarock survey revealed that over 95% of potential homebuyers consider future interest rate increases when making their purchasing decisions, highlighting the strong link between rates and the housing market.

Also Read: Loan Against Securities Vs Personal Loan: What should you choose?

The repo rate directly influences Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India. A higher repo rate increases borrowing costs for businesses, including foreign investors, which might discourage FDI. Conversely, a lower repo rate reduces borrowing expenses, potentially attracting more foreign investment. The rate fluctuations affect the overall attractiveness of India’s business environment for foreign investors, playing a pivotal role in determining the level of FDI inflows.

The RBI’s decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 6.5% has raised concerns in the interest-sensitive real estate industry. Despite stable lending rates, a sequence of 250 basis point hikes since May 2022 has reduced demand in key cities. Given this scenario, a balanced approach is necessary – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should consider a measured reduction in interest rates. This move could rejuvenate the real estate market, in turn, fostering economic growth.

Moreover, COVID-19 effects and rising raw material costs have molded the real estate landscape, further complicated by the increase in cement prices. The average cost of cement per 50 kg bag surged to Rs 395 in early 2022, with annual hikes of 12-15%. Additionally, prices spiked by Rs 25-30 per bag in June 2022, impacting construction costs.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has cautioned that further rate hikes could expand borrowing costs for developers, driving up project expenses and housing prices. With raw material costs and home prices already up, this could strain profit margins. Escalating interest rates deter homebuyers and affect developers’ capital. To enhance buyer confidence, elevate housing sales, and improve liquidity, lowering repo rates is crucial.

Over the last three years, the house price index (HPI) increased by around 10%. Simultaneously, rising interest rates pose challenges. Higher rates make it harder for potential homebuyers to higher loans. This also boosts home prices, deterring some from purchasing. This not only slows sales but also reshapes market dynamics.

Lower interest rates, on the other hand, stimulate real estate demand. They make borrowing money for property more affordable, enhancing buyer interest and property values. While this encourages buying, it could lead to reduced property availability, heightened competition, and inflation. Thus, a comprehensive approach to India’s real estate growth involves not only interest rate reductions but also complementary strategies like tax incentives, regulatory reforms, and infrastructure enhancement.

By navigating the intricate relationship between interest rates, market conditions, and economic growth, India’s real estate sector can harness its potential and contribute significantly to the country’s economic landscape.

(By Rohit Gupta, CEO at Mantra Properties. Views are personal)