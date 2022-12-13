How affordable is India’s affordable housing?

The year 2022 is drawing to a close. But, a lot remains to be done to meet the government’s Housing-for-All target which had March 2020 as its original deadline.

While the Centre has already extended the validity of the urban and rural components of the PMAY programme by another year, a great deal more would be required to ultimately meet the mission target. In a highly diverse country that is set to surpass China unto become the world’s most populous country by 2023 (so says a report by the United Nations), providing housing to every citizen meeting the varying standards of affordable is no easy feat.

In the meantime, the government continues to show its commitment towards the cause — in the Budget 2022-2023, it allocated of Rs. 48,000 crores for the PMAY, which was 75% higher than the Rs. 27,500 crore budget allocation the previous year.

However, pricing pressure continues to make housing more expensive in the post-pandemic period. This is reflected directly through an increase in property prices year on year, and indirectly by an appreciation in home loan interest rates.

While official data indicate a more restrained increase in prices, average property values have risen more sharply than the figure lead on. Private estimates show housing prices in some of India’s mega cities have clocked double-digit growth in the past one year. Firming up of prices in Tier-II and Tier-III, which are now seeing most of the action with the advent of the remote working culture, is a lot more intense. As geo-political uncertainty keeps pushing prices of construction materials upwards, no relief is in sight as for as price moderation in the near future is concerned.

While the domestic economy seems a lot more resilient than other large economies of the world, the chances of a ripple effect can already be seen. A couple of global teach giants, including Twitter and Meta, have already started mass firing spree and India’s job market is not unaffected by that at all.

Then there is the question of rising interest rates.

In a country where a large part of the population relies on government subsidy and housing finance to be in a position to purchase their first home, the recent increase in home loan interest rates may not augur well for the government’s ambitious housing-for-all target.

Recall here that the RBI has through several hikes in the past bought the repo rate at 5.90%. Consequently, most banks are currently offering home loans at over 8% annual interest rates. This is in sharp contrast with the interest rates prevalent before May 2022 when many financial institutions offered loans at sub-7% annual interest.

Amid increasing property acquisition cost and decreasing purchasing power, housing in India is fast becoming unaffordable for a large part of its population, the official definition of the term notwithstanding.

What is the way forward?

While external factors remain beyond the control of authorities, incentivization of this highly crucial segment is must for a welfare state where economic growth has little significance if only a specific section of the society sees progress (the number of high-net-worth individuals in India is on the rise, data show) while the other struggles to meet the basic requirements of food and housing.

As India readies to become the third-largest economy by 2027, it also becomes important for this developing nation to control the proliferation of slums by putting a stop to unorganized real estate development and unplanned growth and transit congestion.

Aside from incentivizing affordable housing projects from developers’ point of view, extension of subsidies and cost-savings measures would be crucial to give a push to the affordable housing sector in the year 2023.

(By Angad Bedi, Managing Director, BCD Group)