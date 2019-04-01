How a low-risk portfolio can give higher returns

Please note the highly disappointing returns for High Beta 50 index.

By Nehal Joshipura

THE Equity market in India has often been perceived as a game station for the adults. It has been a puzzling yet very alluring field for the veteran as well as the uninitiated investor. Market participants become devotees of the people successful at wealth creation in the stock market and worship them, turn their books into bestsellers and closely try to follow their portfolio and/or investing strategy.

In an efficient market, delivering consistent outperformance by following any investment strategy should be difficult. But, we know that market participants across the world commit systematic behavioural errors. Those who focus on investment process can guard themselves against such errors and earn superior returns without taking higher risks.

In low-risk anomaly, low-risk stocks earn higher returns than high-risk stocks and the market. This is counter-intuitive and contrary to the established theory of risk and return. To get higher returns, you have to take higher risk—you must have heard this before. What if I tell you that it is possible to earn higher returns without taking higher risk and without losing too much sleep? Yes, you heard it right. Higher returns are possible without higher risk.

Paradox of low risk, high return

While a positive risk-return relationship holds across the asset classes, it turns on its head within the asset class. Within equity as an asset class, low-risk stocks earn higher returns compared to high-risk stocks. This relationship prevails irrespective of how risk is measured. Low-risk stocks outperform in falling and range-bound markets and underperform in rapidly rising markets. They fall less during the falling or range-bound market and hence bounce back faster. This is winning by losing less. This win is not very visible at a point of time, but it creates more wealth over a market cycle.

The evidence

Let us look at the evidence from the equity market. I have compared the stocks on NSE with higher risk, low risk, and the overall market. Nifty has launched Nifty High Beta 50 Index to capture high-risk stocks and Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 index to capture low-risk stocks. Nifty 100 is the universe for Low Volatility 30 Index. And Nifty 50 is taken as the general benchmark.

Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index earns higher returns over the 1-year and 5-year periods. It gives matching performance to general market indices over trailing 3-year period. Please note the highly disappointing returns for High Beta 50 index.

Explanations for the paradox

The preference for lottery-like payoffs, treating equity as risk capital rather than growth asset, myopic approach towards investments and volatility are some of the common behavioural reasons explaining persistence of such anomalous relation. They lure to chase high-risk stocks in the hope of occasional extraordinary lottery-like returns.

Multi-period investing

We misinterpret the impact of volatility on our portfolios. Let’s take an example of a low volatility portfolio L and a high volatility portfolio H. L gives lower return with lower volatility on average. Suppose the annual returns for L are 30%, -5%, 30% and -7% and the same for H are 34%, -40%, 81%, -15%. Arithmetic average of annual returns for L and H comes at 12% and 15% respectively. And volatility measured by Standard Deviation for L and H is 18% and 46.5% respectively.

If I am investing for a single period, then I can take chances for higher return at higher risk. But we invest for all these periods to earn return compounded over all periods. In fact, `100 invested in L grows to `149 and the same for H is `123.70 despite higher average return! Hence, the growth of wealth as measured by compounded return is higher for portfolio L. Slow and steady wins the race!

This multi-period compounded return is not intuitive to us while making the portfolio decisions. Get-quick-rich is an illusion that takes all investors for a ride, especially in the rapidly rising market. Low volatility investing is rather a thought-process to go for non-glamorous, stable equity than exciting bumps and bounces.

The writer is faculty member at DSIMS, Mumbai