  • MORE MARKET STATS

How a financial planner can help you grow your wealth, save taxes

By: |
August 27, 2021 3:36 PM

A financial planner guides an investor on their wealth management path and helps manage the finances. There are instances when employing the services of a professional has been very helpful.

financial planning, financial planner, mf risk, investments, funds. financial planning, intelligent tips on financial planning, investment portfolio, debt repayment plan, credit score, emergency fund, Fixed deposits, FDs, fixed deposit interest rates, fixed deposit calculator, fixed deposit rates in sbi, retirement planning, ULIP, NPS, Equity Funds, EPF, National Pension System, PPF, debt schemes, Stock, stock market investment, asset allocation, asset allocation strategy, rebalancing portfolio, asset mix, mutual funds, asset classes, equity, debt, cash equivalents, gold, Financial emergency, health insurance, Patience, diversification, investing, Covid-19, equity market, Mutual Fund, MF, SIP, direct plans, regular plans, direct plans, regular plans, Mutual Fund, MF, mutual fund investment, Debt Mutual Fund 2020, asset allocation, asset allocation strategy, rebalancing portfolio, asset mix, mutual funds, asset classes, equity, debt, cash equivalents, gold, SIP, Biggest money lessons of 2020, money lessons of 2020, Financial emergency, health insurance, Patience, diversification, investing,A financial planner can assist in evaluating a cluttered, directionless or inadequate performing portfolio, in the context of one's risk profile, while suggesting the right course.

While most people understand the significance of saving and making investments for the future, some might not have the time or flair to keep up with a long-time period plan.

A financial planner guides an investor on their wealth management path and helps manage the finances. There are instances when employing the services of a professional has been very helpful.

Related News

 

To get on track for wealth creation – For those who are ready to take control of their present and future financial situation, hiring a financial planner could be helpful. A good financial planner will first understand one’s current situation, future goals and emotional biases concerning wealth, and then chart out a comprehensive customised plan.

Need clarity in a portfolio – Most start investing in an ad-hoc manner, trying to replicate the success of others or based on suggestions. Experts say everyone’s risk appetite and investment outlook are different. A financial planner can assist in evaluating a cluttered, directionless or inadequate performing portfolio, in the context of one’s risk profile, while suggesting the right course.

During a major life-altering event – Major life-altering events affect one’s finances, such as getting married, having a baby or buying a new house. Experts say one needs to plan and align their finances with the event as well as the impact it could have on one. In such a situation, a financial advisor can offer sound advice and help navigate the event with the correct and long-term approach.

During windfall gains – This could include gains from an insurance pay-out, inheritance, sale of assets, IPO, or unexpected winnings from lotteries, etc. Commonly seen, most people start overspending or get overwhelmed with the situation, and end up making poor personal and financial decisions. A financial advisor can guide an individual on various legal, financial, and tax implications surrounding different types of such gains with the right investment plan to help grow one’s wealth.

When closer to retirement – One’s approach towards money management changes from wealth creation to capital preservation and income generation, when closer to retirement. During this time, a portfolio should have low-risk assets that can generate a steady source of income, which could also require a complete reassessment by a financial planner to ensure that the corpus outlasts the investor and is not affected by inflation and longevity risk.

To optimise your tax liability – A change in the tax regime, raise in income, or to get the best of various tax breaks could be another opportunity to seek professional help. One could be aware of the key deductions, but a financial expert can help maximise the benefits available for a taxpayer under their tax slab and also find opportunities to save tax.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. How a financial planner can help you grow your wealth save taxes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Buying a car? Check out lowest interest rates on car loans offered by top 18 banks
2Real estate sentiment upbeat post the second wave of pandemic
3Education loans have multiple variants – Find out which one suits you the most