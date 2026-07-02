Have you ever noticed how much spending habits have changed these days? In the past, if we had to spend even Rs 10,000, we would think it over multiple times. We would consult our families, compare prices and then make a decision.

But today, hardly anyone thinks twice before signing up for a subscription costing Rs 199 or Rs 299.

An OTT platform, a music app, cloud storage, a premium online shopping membership, a food delivery app, an AI tool, a fitness app… month after month, various small auto-debit payments keep getting deducted from your bank account or credit card.

None of these expenses seems significant on its own. But this is exactly where the ‘Rs 299 problem’ begins.

The real issue isn’t the Rs 299 itself. The problem is that a multitude of these small expenses quietly eat up a portion of your monthly income. And because they are deducted automatically, you often don’t even realize it’s happening.

This is why many people with good salaries find themselves wondering at the end of the month, “Where did all the money go?”

Personal finance experts point out that these small monthly payments not only increase your expenses but also reduce the amount of money left over for investment. Consequently, over time, this habit can impact your ability to build long-term wealth.

In other words, the question isn’t just about how many subscriptions you are paying for each month. The real question is: are all these subscriptions still as essential to you today as they were when you first signed up for them?

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The real loss of Rs 299 isn’t the day it’s deducted

Let’s say around Rs 2,000 is being deducted from your bank account every month for various subscriptions.

This amount may not seem like a lot to you. After all, this money isn’t spent all at once, but in several small payments—sometimes Rs 199, Rs 299 and Rs 499.

But in the world of personal finance, the real loss isn’t the day it’s spent. The real loss is the opportunity that this money could have created for you in the future.

Protima Dhawan, Director & Unit Head, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says the problem rarely lies in any single subscription — it’s the cumulative effect of paying for many at once.

“The problem isn’t a single Rs 299 subscription; it’s the fact that most people today pay for several subscriptions simultaneously. This can be OTT platforms, music apps, cloud storage, shopping memberships, or fitness apps. Together, these can easily add up to Rs 2,000-3,000 every month, or Rs 24,000-36,000 a year.”

Dhawan calls the bigger, less visible cost the “opportunity cost” — what that same money could have earned had it gone into an investment instead.

“Imagine that instead of these subscriptions, an investor decides to use the Rs 2,000 to invest every month into an SIP earning 13% annually. This would grow to nearly Rs 21 lakh over 20 years, while Rs 3,000 a month can build Rs 31 lakh.”

The 13% figure is illustrative, roughly in line with long-term equity mutual fund averages, and actual SIP returns will vary with market performance and fund selection. But the underlying arithmetic captures how compounding works: small amounts don’t matter much today, but invested consistently over years, they can build a substantial corpus.

In the digital age, subscriptions have become the new face of lifestyle inflation

Until a few years ago, lifestyle inflation meant a bigger car, an expensive mobile phone, or a better home. But now its definition is changing — and the change often begins with the smartphone in our pockets.

It starts with an OTT platform. Then comes a music app. Then comes cloud storage, a premium online shopping membership, a food delivery app, an AI tool, a fitness app, or an online learning platform.

Each of these new subscriptions seems necessary and affordable at the time. But when we add them up a few years later, we realize that thousands of rupees are being spent every month on digital services alone.

“Digital subscriptions have become a new form of lifestyle inflation because monthly spending keeps increasing without most people realizing it. Existing subscriptions become more expensive over time as companies regularly revise their prices, while new services keep getting added along the way,” Protima Dhawan noted.

That’s a two-pronged squeeze: existing subscriptions get quietly more expensive through periodic price revisions, even as new ones keep getting added on top. A monthly spend that started at Rs 500 can reach Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 within a few years without a single conscious decision being made.

How to differentiate between a need and a habit

Not every subscription is unnecessary. Many services genuinely save time, simplify work, or prove useful in everyday life. The more useful test is whether you’re still using a service as much today as you did the day you first paid for it.

“The best way to review them is to ask whether the subscription is used regularly and whether it genuinely improves your life or saves you time. Another useful question is whether you would subscribe to it again today at the same price. If the answer is no, it is probably a habit rather than a necessity.”

That’s a question worth revisiting every few months for every digital subscription — because often, we keep paying not out of usefulness, but out of habit.

Are you paying for subscriptions you haven’t even opened in months?

Take a moment to consider your bank statements, credit card bills, or UPI transaction history. Do you clearly remember exactly which apps and services are deducting money from your account each month?

For most people, the answer is likely ‘no’.

This is why subscriptions to OTT platforms often continue for months, even when you can’t recall the last time you actually used them. Someone might have purchased a cloud storage plan when their phone ran out of space but no longer needs it. A fitness app might have been bought as part of a New Year’s resolution but abandoned after just a few weeks. Sometimes, software purchased for a single project continues to charge fees monthly or annually due to auto-renewal settings.

Financial experts call this phenomenon “subscription leakage.”

“Subscription leakage is extremely common because very few people regularly review their recurring payments.”

According to Dhawan, the most common examples include multiple OTT platform subscriptions, underutilised gym memberships, cloud storage plans upgraded years ago, or software purchased for a one-time need. Since most of these services run on auto-renewal, payments often continue unnoticed for months or even years.

“Since most of these payments are auto-renewed, they continue quietly in the background for months or even years. Individually, these charges may only be Rs 199 or Rs 299, but together they can easily cost Rs 15,000-25,000 a year.”

That Rs 15,000-25,000 figure is specifically about leaked, underused subscriptions — distinct from the broader Rs 24,000-36,000 a year Dhawan cited earlier for all active subscriptions combined, used or not. Either way, it’s money that could have funded a short vacation, a solid SIP, or an emergency fund top-up. Often these payments continue not because they’re necessary, but because no one ever felt the need to stop them.

Review your subscriptions just as you review your investments

If you invest in mutual funds, you likely review your portfolio from time to time — checking which schemes are performing well, where changes are needed, and whether your investments are on track. But have you ever reviewed your monthly subscription portfolio the same way? Probably not.

The amount available for investment depends not only on your income but also on your expenses. Every rupee withdrawn from your account every month without a specific need is an opportunity lost to become future wealth.

“Investors can review their bank statements, credit card bills, or UPI history every six months. This helps identify every recurring payment and assess whether the service is still being used regularly, whether it duplicates another subscription, and whether it continues to justify its cost,” Protima Dhawan says.

“The money saved should be redirected into a SIP, allowing those monthly savings to compound into long-term wealth instead of being spent on unused services.”

Summing up…

The Rs 299 problem was never just Rs 299. It’s hundreds of small decisions that seem perfectly normal at the time, but when repeated over years, can reshape your financial picture.

Not every subscription is wrong — many genuinely make life easier, and paying for them makes sense. But a payment that continues simply because it’s on auto-debit, unchecked, is worth a second look.

Long-term wealth isn’t built on income alone. It’s built on how much of that income is working for you — and how much is quietly leaving your account every month for a service you no longer use. A practical first step: pull up your last three bank or credit card statements this weekend, list every recurring debit, and decide, one by one, whether each still earns its place.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. The views and observations attributed to the expert are her professional opinions based on general financial planning principles.

The SIP illustrations and corpus estimates cited in the story assume a hypothetical annual return of 13% purely to demonstrate the power of long-term compounding. Actual returns from mutual funds or any investment product are not guaranteed and may vary depending on market conditions, investment horizon, fund performance, expenses and other factors.

The subscription cost examples used in this article are illustrative and may not reflect every individual’s spending pattern. Readers should review their own financial circumstances, recurring expenses and investment objectives before making any financial decisions. If required, consult a qualified financial adviser before changing your investment strategy or financial plan.

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