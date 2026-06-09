In the previous edition of ‘Invest Smart‘, we examined whether saving more for retirement always makes financial sense, especially when mandatory contributions begin to crowd out other important goals. This week, we turn to a question that affects millions of conservative investors: are fixed deposits really helping your wealth grow? While FDs continue to offer safety and guaranteed returns, many investors overlook the impact of inflation and taxes. As prices rise year after year, a growing bank balance may not necessarily translate into greater purchasing power or meaningful wealth creation.

You check your fixed deposit statement after a year and see that your money has grown. The bank has paid interest exactly as promised, and your balance is higher than before. But here’s the question many investors never ask: Is your wealth actually growing, or is your money simply trying to keep up with rising prices?

For illustration, let’s assume inflation is around 5%, broadly in line with India’s long-term average retail inflation. In such an environment, the real test of any investment is not how much money it earns on paper, but whether it increases your purchasing power after accounting for inflation.

This is where many fixed deposit (FD) investors may be surprised. While FDs remain one of the safest and most trusted investment options in India, a significant part of the return can be eaten away by inflation and taxes.

Why inflation matters more than most investors realise

Most people evaluate an FD by looking at its interest rate. If the bank offers 6% and your deposit grows from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10.6 lakh in a year, it appears that you’ve earned a healthy return.

However, if the prices of everyday necessities such as food, rent, education and healthcare have also risen by around 5% during the same period, your actual gain is much smaller.

This is why financial planners focus on what is known as the “real return” — the return left after adjusting for inflation.

Real Return: Investment Return – Inflation Rate

So, if an FD earns 4.9% and inflation is 5%, the real return is effectively zero or slightly negative. Your bank balance may have increased, but your purchasing power has not.

The objective of investing is not merely to increase the number displayed in your account. It is to ensure that your money can buy more in the future than it can today. Let’s understand taking SBI fixed deposit example.

What SBI’s FD rates reveal

A comparison of SBI’s FD rates with a 5% inflation assumption highlights how inflation affects different tenures.

Short-term FDs are struggling to beat inflation. Deposits with tenures up to six months offer 3.05%-4.9%, which is below or barely in line with a 5% inflation assumption. In real terms, investors may actually lose purchasing power.

The sweet spot appears to be the 1-3 year bucket. SBI’s highest FD rates of 6.25%-6.4% are available in this range, translating into a real return of roughly 1.25%-1.4%. That’s better than shorter tenures, but still not a dramatic wealth-building return.

Longer lock-ins don’t necessarily mean significantly higher gains. Even five- to ten-year FDs offer only about 1% real return over inflation. This means that locking money away for years does not automatically lead to substantially better inflation-adjusted returns.

The broader lesson is that FDs are doing a reasonable job of preserving wealth, not multiplying it. For investors seeking safety and certainty, that may be perfectly acceptable. But those expecting FDs alone to create meaningful long-term wealth may need to temper their expectations.

And this is before taxes enter the picture. Once tax is deducted, especially for investors in higher tax brackets, the real return can shrink further and in some cases even turn negative.

*Assuming inflation at 5%.

So, it shows that FDs can help preserve wealth, but they are not necessarily powerful wealth-creation tools.

How does a top liquid fund compare?

For investors looking to park money for a few months to a year, liquid funds are often considered an alternative to short-term fixed deposits.

For context, the Axis Liquid Fund Direct Plan delivered a return of 6.29% over the past year. This is higher than the interest rates offered on most SBI FD tenures and only marginally below SBI’s highest FD rate of 6.40%.

The fund has been among the better-performing liquid funds across time periods, ranking second over three months and first over six months.

For short-term investors, this shows that liquid funds can sometimes deliver returns comparable to bank FDs, while offering greater liquidity and flexibility.

The trade-off, however, is certainty. Unlike FD returns, liquid fund returns are market-linked and not guaranteed.

However, there is an important difference. FD returns are fixed and guaranteed, whereas liquid fund returns are market-linked and can vary over time. Investors gain greater flexibility and liquidity, but they do not get the certainty that comes with an FD.

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The tax impact: where returns shrink further

The challenge does not end with inflation.

Interest earned on fixed deposits is fully taxable according to the investor’s income-tax slab. This can significantly reduce the actual return received.

Consider an FD earning 6.4%.

FD Rate Tax Slab Post-Tax Return 6.40% Nil 6.40% 6.40% 20.00% 5.12% 6.40% 30.00% 4.48%

For someone in the 30% tax bracket, a 6.4% FD effectively becomes a 4.48% return after tax. If inflation is around 5%, the investor may end up with a negative real return despite earning interest.

This does not mean FDs are a poor investment. It simply means investors should look at returns after both inflation and taxes rather than focusing only on the advertised rate.

Why FDs remain popular

Despite these limitations, fixed deposits continue to attract millions of investors.

The biggest reason is certainty. Unlike market-linked investments, FDs provide guaranteed returns. Investors know exactly how much money they will receive and when they will receive it.

FDs are also simple to understand and easy to access. There is no need to track stock markets, mutual fund performance or interest-rate cycles.

They remain particularly useful for retirees seeking predictable income, emergency reserves, money needed within one to three years and conservative investors prioritising capital safety.

For such investors, protecting capital is often more important than maximising returns.

ALSO READ Do fixed deposits still deserve a place in your portfolio in 2026?

What are the alternatives?

Investors looking for potentially better inflation-adjusted returns may consider a few alternatives depending on their goals and risk appetite.

Liquid funds: Suitable for short-term parking of money and emergency funds. They offer liquidity and flexibility but do not guarantee returns.

Money market and short-duration debt funds: These may be suitable for investors with a one- to three-year horizon. Returns can sometimes exceed FD returns, though market risk exists.

RBI floating rate savings bonds: A government-backed option where interest rates are periodically reset, potentially helping investors in changing interest-rate environments.

Equity mutual funds: For long-term goals such as retirement or wealth creation, equity has historically delivered returns that comfortably outpace inflation over extended periods. However, this comes with higher risk and volatility.

Many financial planners recommend matching investments to specific goals rather than relying entirely on one product.

Summing up…

Fixed deposits remain one of the safest places to park money, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Their simplicity, predictability and capital protection continue to make them a valuable part of many portfolios.

However, investors should not judge an FD solely by its interest rate. Inflation and taxes can substantially reduce the actual value of returns. While many medium- and long-term FDs still manage to stay ahead of inflation, the margin is often modest.

Ultimately, the true measure of investment success is not how much money appears in your account, but whether your purchasing power grows over time.

FDs can help preserve wealth. But for investors seeking meaningful long-term growth, they may need to be just one part of a broader investment strategy.

Source: FD rates sourced from BankBazaar; liquid fund returns and rankings sourced from Value Research. Data as available at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The calculations and illustrations in this article are based on an assumed inflation rate of 5%, used for explanatory purposes. FD rates, mutual fund returns and tax implications are subject to change. Past performance of mutual funds does not guarantee future returns. Investors should evaluate their financial goals, risk appetite and tax situation, and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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