Housing sales dip 26%, new unit launches decline 51% in March quarter: Report

The report also showed that new unit launches during the quarter ending March 31, 2020 fell 51% year-on-year because of the ongoing liquidity issues being faced by real estate developers.

Housing sales in the prime residential markets in India fell 26% during the last quarter of the FY2020 amid the government imposing a lockdown in March in order to contain the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, says a recent report by PropTiger.com.

According to the report titled, ‘Real Insight: Q4 FY20’, a total of 69,235 units were sold during the quarter ending March as against 93,936 units sold during the same quarter last fiscal.

The report also showed that new unit launches during the quarter ending March 31, 2020 fell 51% year-on-year because of the ongoing liquidity issues being faced by real estate developers. During the three-month period between January and March, only 35,668 units were launched across India’s top nine residential markets, which include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Noida. In the same quarter last fiscal, a total of 72,932 units were launched across these markets.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, housing sales fell 11% while launches declined 27% in Q4 FY20, the report shows.

“While the Chinese economy has been reeling under the impact of the coronavirus contagion since December 2019, the situation started to get worrisome in India only in March. Following the spike in number of infections, the government first announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24, and then appropriately extended it till May 3, keeping in mind the severity of the situation. The lockdown, which has virtually brought to a standstill most economic activity in the country, has hurt all sectors, including real estate. The adverse impact of the corona virus is visible on housing sales in the last quarter of the last fiscal because March is usually one of the biggest month for sales,” says Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

During the three-month period, the lowest number of sales was recorded in March because of the lockdown, shows the report.

Price change

Barring Gurugram, where prices fell 1% when compared to the March quarter last year, property values have shown an upwards movement in other cities, even if only marginal.

At 9%, the highest annual appreciation in prices was seen in Hyderabad, followed by a 6% increase in Ahmedabad. Prices showed no change in Chennai. In other cities, the increase was between 1 and 4% on an annual basis.

“While the short-term negative impact of the pandemic on sales was evident in the Q4FY20 numbers, which is also expected to continue in the current quarter (Q1FY 21), we hope that the various support measures announced by the government and the RBI would start yielding positive results in the medium term. Also, the lock-down is likely to bring about a major change in consumer behavior going forward. The early indications of that are already there. While physical site visits to properties have stopped completely, online searches as well as online bookings of apartments continue to take place. The adoption of digital platforms is likely to go up in the coming months,” says Agarwala.