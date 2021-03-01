Housing rental hike trumps capital price growth in key luxury markets: Study

Some of the prominent luxury markets in the top 7 cities that performed well between 2014 and 2020 may see further short to mid-term boosts.

Amidst various industry reforms in the last seven years, multiple new trends emerged in the Indian residential real estate market. Strikingly, housing rentals in key luxury markets saw better y-o-y growth between 2014 and 2020 than average capital prices in the same localities, according to an ANAROCK study.

Commenting on the same, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, said, “The average rentals for a house of minimum 2,000 sq. ft. size in the top 7 cities’ key luxury hotspots rose anywhere between 17% and 26% in 2020, as compared to 2014. In the same period, average capital prices in these micro-markets saw a maximum rise of 15% – and some even saw a marginal dip.”

ANAROCK data, for instance, indicates that the average monthly rentals in Gurugram’s Golf Course Road increased by 17% in 2020 over 2014, while average property prices in the same period declined marginally – from Rs 13,167 per sq. ft. in 2014 to Rs 13,150 per sq. ft. in 2020.

Among the top 7 cities, Hyderabad’s HITECH City saw the highest rental appreciation of 26% between 2014 and 2020; in the same period, average property prices saw a 12% jump.

“ANAROCK data also reveals that from 2014 to 2020, rental prices in the top luxury markets saw consistent y-o-y growth – averaging between 3% and 6% annually,” said Puri. “In contrast, capital appreciation in this period either remained range-bound or varied each year. Some years saw a decent yearly rise, even as high as 7%, while prices dropped by approx. -5% in other years – particularly in 2017, when many micro-markets saw capital prices plunge against the preceding year.”

In 2017, various structural reforms like RERA and GST were implemented. After this period, most localities only saw a marginal capital price rise averaging between 1% and 3%, while rental markets continued their growth run.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 was an outlier year for the Indian rental markets, with most luxury localities recording either no change in average monthly rentals (compared to the preceding year) or seeing some decline. Without a doubt, the pandemic impacted luxury rental markets amidst the growing WFH culture. Average property prices showed little or no change in 2020 over 2019.

Top Luxury Hotspots – Rental vs Capital Price Changes

The luxury residential rental market saw a setback due to COVID-19, but now appears to have recovered with demand for rental luxury properties back almost to pre-COVID levels. Monthly rentals in some of the localities have begun heading north. With vaccinations now rolling out and positivity returning, these rental market will pick up new momentum.

Some of the prominent luxury markets in the top 7 cities that performed well between 2014 and 2020 may see further short to mid-term boosts:

# In NCR, rentals in luxury hotspot Golf Course Road increased by 17% while capital prices saw a meagre decline. In contrast, Golf Course Extension Road saw rentals increase by 18% and capital prices by 7% in this period.

# In Bengaluru, the luxury residential hotspot JP Nagar saw average monthly rentals appreciate by 24% in 2020 over 2014, while capital prices in the period rose by 8%. Likewise, Rajajinagar saw rental prices rise by 22%, and capital prices by 15%.

# In MMR, luxury rentals in Tardeo rose 23% in this period, while capital prices increased by 8%. Similarly, in Worli, the average monthly rentals for a minimum 2,000 sq. ft. area home rose by 21%, while capital prices rose by 6%.

# In Pune, the rentals in Koregaon Park rose 19% in this period, while capital prices increased by 14%. Similarly, in Prabhat Road, the average monthly rentals rose by 23% while capital prices rose by just 5%.

# In Kolkata, luxury home rentals in Alipore rose 20% in 2020 against 2014, while capital prices increased by 13%. Similarly, in Ballygunge, the average monthly rentals rose 19% while capital prices rose by 13%.