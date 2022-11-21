Housing costs: Tips to reduce your rental expenses

Nowadays, house rent is a sizeable expense that must be accounted for carefully. Set aside your rent before budgeting for other expenses in your monthly financial plan. By doing this, you can better evaluate your overall budget and adjust it as required. If you live in a rented accommodation and want to save money, here are some ways to do so.

Pay online

Gone are the days when house rents could only be paid in cash. You can now pay rent online through payment apps and even credit cards and save up to 10% of your monthly rent with cashback and other online payment offers. You can also automate rent payments to avoid a delay penalty.

“Your credit cards can help you save money on your monthly rent. You can earn cashback and avail of other offers when you pay rent using credit cards that offer discounts on bill payments. You can also use UPI or other such applications and reduce costs,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com.

Save on utility costs

Water and electricity, if consumed wastefully, can become a considerable expense. There are many ways in which you can reduce your usage of both to save on bill costs. Several credit cards and online payment services offer cashback or discounts on utility bill payments. Make use of such offers.

Accommodation is an essential expense that you cannot ignore. However, you can still reach your saving goal by reducing non-essential costs such as OTT subscription service, swimming pool access, gym membership, etc.

Negotiate your rent

Try negotiating with your landlord to lower your rent. Your landlord may favour accepting such a request if you are a good tenant. Renewal of your lease or rental agreement may be a good time to make this request. Typically, house rents are revised by 10% annually. You can save a lot if you can negotiate for a lower hike.

Switch to another house

Certain areas within a city may have higher average rents. Also, bigger houses will have higher rents compared to smaller ones. Evaluate your needs and consider shifting to another area or a smaller place to save on rental expenses.