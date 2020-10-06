Housing.com’s Mega Home Utsav to run from October 7, to showcase projects from 10 major cities

The event that will run for over a month, starting 7th October, will have projects from 10 major cities of India, namely, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida (Gr. Noida) and Pune.

In a bid to cash in on the upcoming festive season along with the recent surge in online demand, boosted by increased digital adoption during the lockdowns, Housing.com has announced the launch of the 2020 edition of its annual event, ‘Mega Home Utsav’, which will run from 7th October to 14th November this year. The event will witness prominent builders showcasing their properties through video-based virtual experiences such as Webinars, Real-time Live Video Tours, Instant Video Connect and various other digital tools, for a safe, convenient and enhanced discovery experience.

Housing.com expects to reach over 25 million home seekers through the event, which would see participation from over 100 builders, including leading developers such as Tata Housing, Panchsheel Group and Kalpataru, among many others. The online portal has also collaborated with over 1,000 channel partners along with prominent banking partners to conduct the event.

The event that will run for over a month, starting 7th October, will have projects from 10 major cities of India, namely, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida (Gr. Noida) and Pune.

To increase awareness about the event, the Elara Technologies-owned portal, that also owns PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, is running an advertising campaign, featuring actors Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, throughout the IPL matches both on television and digital platforms.

“The current pandemic has given birth to many technology innovations and has boosted digital adoption. We have spearheaded the transformation in the Proptech sector by launching pioneering products to help people search for their dream homes while following social distancing norms. All of these tech advancements and increased digital adoption along with attractive pricing available on properties has led to a demand surge on our online portals. The government has also been very supportive in boosting buyer sentiment through home loan rate reduction, stamp duty reduction and many such initiatives by state bodies. All these factors give us reason to believe that this edition of our annual Mega Home Utsav would create a new audience record,” said Amit Masaldan, Business Head, Housing.com & Makaan.com.

“Even though price discounts are very attractive right now, positively impacting demand, a key imperative among homebuyers during this pandemic is to avoid social contact. In this completely virtual edition of our Mega Home Utsav, we are not only facilitating purchases at discounted rates but also ensuring utmost safety of our customers by assisting them in finding their dream homes through video-based virtual experiences” said Snehil Gautam, Head, Growth & Marketing, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.