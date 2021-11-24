Housing.com launches legal assistance services for homebuyers

These services would also be available to customers, who are using services of PropTiger.com or Makaan.com, the other two brands that REA India owns along with Housing.com.

Housing.com has launched its legal assistance services for its customers. Adding another important service to its full-stack service model, the Gurgaon-headquartered company would now offer its users legal advice and assistance from among the country’s top-rated legal experts though its Housing Edge platform.

To offer these specialized services, REA India-owned Housing.com has partnered with leading online legal assistance startups LegalKart, Lawrato, Vidhikarya and Vakil Search to assist buyers or investors in their property buying journey. Consumer surveys have shown that this is a major pain point for consumers and this offering will go a long way in addressing that need.

“Besides requiring a substantial financial outlay, property purchases could also involve legal complexities that need to be handled with the help of an expert. This can be extremely overwhelming for homebuyers, who may not be completely familiar with the multiple legal and financial procedures involved in property purchases. The decision to launch our new service has been made by the company to address yet another task a homebuyer has to undertake while buying a home in a very affordable way,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.

The company will provide legal services to its clients in a large number of cities across the country.

Using the services offered by the Housing Edge platform, homebuyers would not only get all their legal queries answered but also get assistance to draft and execute property-related documents like sale deed and agreement for sale. The company will also offer guidance to buyers / investors with regard to property title and its registration.

“It has been our constant endeavour to make the home-buying journey hassle-free for our customers. With that as the guiding principle, we have brought on board our new partners who will help our customers to handle any legal requirements they may have through their journey. All a user has to do to avail of these services is to simply drop a request on any of our platforms. Our partners will immediately connect with users and help them find all the answers they need,” said Sangeet Aggarwal, Head of Product & Design, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.