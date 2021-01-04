Housing.com launches full stack rental and allied services platform Housing Edge

While most Housing Edge services are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, plans are underway to offer these services in several other cities.

Housing.com, India’s leading real estate portal owned by Elara Technologies, has announced the launch of ‘Housing Edge’, its full stack rental and allied services platform, through which the company enables digitisation of multiple services which tenants and landlords can use, without leaving the comfort of their homes. These services for both owners and tenants include packages such as online rent payment, online rental agreements, tenant verification, packing & moving, furniture rental, home interiors and home services.

While most Housing Edge services are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, plans are underway to offer these services in several other cities. The company has also partnered with industry-leading brands to ensure a quality user experience. Over time, more innovative services will be added on to the online platform.

“The Housing Edge platform brings exceptional technology-driven innovations that our brand is well-known for providing. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by way of acting as a one-stop solution for a buyer. With an aim towards replicating the same model in the allied services area, the company is offering innovative technology solutions that will make the journey of a consumer looking for such services, seamless and easy to use,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.

Agarwala added, “Rental housing has already emerged as a big opportunity in a developing economy like India, where the pace of urbanisation is accelerating. Even though property ownership will continue to be the preferred choices for people in India, rental housing will allow them to have the option of securing a short-term home of their choice, with convenience and affordability as they move to new cities. Through Housing Edge, we have attempted to make the end-to-end process of renting and moving into a home simple and hassle free.”

Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, said, “Our vision is to provide innovative products and services that would have a strong market impact and help develop the overall eco-system. In pursuit of that objective, we have launched simplified packages to provide professional assistance to both homeowners and home seekers. Also, to make the overall journey hassle-free, we have partnered with some of the top brands in the country that have already built a strong market reputation. These strategic partnerships will truly help Housing Edge become a one-stop-shop for tenants and landlords in India.”