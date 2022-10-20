House rentals up a tad in Q3

Average rents across India have increased 5.2% on a sequential basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, while aggregate demand and cumulative availability of rental properties reduced 3.9% and nearly 10%, respectively, across 13 Indian cities.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the aggregate demand—represented by searches — increased 29%, according to Magicbricks Rental Index for Q3, 2022. Demand registered a sequential growth in Greater Noida at 37%, Noida at 12.7% and Gurugram at 8.5%

Elaborating on the trends, Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks said, “The Indian rental housing market recovered steadily during the first quarter of 2022, which was complemented by growth in the second quarter fuelled by the gradual reopening of offices and educational institutions, and workforce returning to these cities.”

He added: “Therefore, in Q3, the rental demand declined marginally and available inventory reduced, thus stabilising the rental housing market relative to the peak quarter of Q2 2022. With the effects of pandemic now waning, we can expect this normal cycle to persist henceforth.”

Further, the findings highlight that the availability of rental units are being affected by delay in delivery of under construction units and most available units are being bought as residences not investments.

Supply in Chennai at 1.9%, Hyderabad at 4.8% and Delhi at 5.2% saw least decline sequentially. Bengaluru saw a sequential rise of 7.3% in rents, Mumbai 6.6%, Greater Noida 6.3% and Hyderabad 5.2%, observing the maximum growth.

While rents increased in Bengaluru by 7.3% sequentially, demand declined 7.8% and supply by 12.6% q-o-q.

There was a preference for semi-furnished 2 BHKs, constituting 52% of the total demand and 55% of the total supply.

Delhi’s average rent rose 3.1% q-o-q, demand saw a marginal decline of 2.6% q-o-q and supply reduced 5.2% q-o-q. The residential market was dominated by 2 and 3BHKs with an aggregate demand and supply share of 75%. In Mumbai, average rents rose 6.6% q-o-q while demand fell 5.1% and supply 11.8%. Tenants preferred smaller units of 500-1,000 sq ft, which constituted 52% of demand and 44% of supply.