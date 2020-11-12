Homebuyers, developers to benefit from FM’s big bang announcements for real estate

The FM also announcement additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PM Awaas Yojana (PMAY-Urban), which developers said is another welcome step towards fulfilling the government's vision of Housing for All by 2022.

In a bid to give a boost to the housing demand amid the current pandemic and ongoing festivities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced income tax relief for both developers and homebuyers, as well as additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PM Awaas Yojana. As per the announcement, the differential between circle rate and agreement value is being increased from 10% to 20% from today till June 30, 2021, for primary sale of residential units up to Rs 2 crore.

Commenting on the same, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, said, “The increase in the differential between circle rates and agreement value under Section 43CA is indeed a good move. This limited-period offer will benefit both developers and homebuyers.”

For homebuyers, it is a clear added financial benefit to round off the existing offers and discounts. Additionally, the consequential relief up to 20% to buyers of these units under Section 56(2)(x) of the IT Act for the said period will definitely boost demand, especially in the affordable and mid segments.

For developers, this move will help clear unsold stock. As per ANAROCK Research, there are approx. 5.45 lakh unsold units across the top 7 cities priced up to Rs 1.5 crore while another 49,290 units are priced between Rs 1.5 cr and Rs 2.5 cr.

The FM also announcement additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PM Awaas Yojana (PMAY-Urban), which developers said is another welcome step towards fulfilling the government’s vision of Housing for All by 2022. “In fact, the additional outlay is over and above Rs 8,000 crores already spent this year. It will help 12 lakh houses to be grounded and 18 lakh houses to be completed. This will help bridge the housing gap in the country to a good extent and is simultaneously an excellent economic growth driver by creating more employment,” said Puri.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, CBRE India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, said, “The announcement of additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PM Awaas Yojana (urban) is a step in the right direction towards fulfilling the vision of Housing for All, which will lead to generating employment along with supporting other industries, having a multiplier effect on the economy. Income tax relief for developers and home buyers will encourage transactions and attract first time homebuyers. In addition to this, the infrastructure debt financing support announced by the government in the form of Rs 6000 cr equity will attract more investments in infrastructure development. All these measures will collectively improve India’s competitiveness and will go a long way in boosting the initiative to build a ‘Self Reliant’ India.”