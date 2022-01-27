Home loans available at interest rates lower than 10-year G-sec yield! Should you opt now?

Here are some banks that are offering home loan interest rates lower than the current yield on 10-year Government Securities.

Home loan interest rate is at rock bottom levels after several years. The rate of interest on home loans are at multi-year low levels and borrowers may find the current rates to be lucrative enough to fund their home buying. What is also interesting is that some banks are offering home loans at rates which are even lower than the current yield on 10-year Government Securities (G-Secs). This means you as a borrower are able to secure funds at a lower cost compared to the government cost of borrowing money from the market.

Of late, the benchmark yield has jumped to the highest in two years and is around 6.74 per cent while home loans being offered by some banks are available even at around 6.40 per cent.

Banks such as SBI, Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and UCO Bank are among those banks offering interest on home loans which is around 6.5 per cent. Bank of Maharashtra’s home loan interest rate starts from 6.40 per cent.

But, before you take a decision looking at the current scenario, it’s better to take a close look two key things:

Who can avail lowest rates: The lowest rates are generally applicable for specific borrowers and not to all borrowers. Typically, lowest rates are offered to those borrowers who have high Credit Score. Also, these attractive rates of interest are mostly to salaried and on loans below a certain amount of say Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh.

How fast will EMI change: Presently, home loans from banks are compulsorily offered at a rate linked to an external benchmark. For most banks, it is the RBI’s repo rate and therefore, it is referred to as RLLR – repo rate linked lending rate. Any change in the repo rate will impact the RLLR and hence the home loan EMI.

Effectively, in a floating home loan rate, the EMI changes in quick time as and when the repo rate changes.

So, comparing home loan interest rate to g-sec yield is merely an indicator to look at the current situation. Over time, as and when the repo rate changes, your RLLR home loan will also see a change in EMI. If you have already zeroed-in your home, as an end-user, it’s always the best time to buy by putting in the maximum as down payment and balance through home loan. Also, keep a prepayment plan handy to finish the loan as early as possible to save on interest cost.