Home Loan Transfer: Top things to watch out for while transferring your home loan

Keep in mind that the processing fee to the new lender can also be negotiated and waived off.

Long-term loans, like home loans, generally range from a period of 15 years to 30 years. The interest rate for these kind of loans plays an important role because of their long tenure. Hence, borrowers are often seen switching loans in the middle of their tenure, and opting for more cost-effective lenders. This way they get hold of better interest rates on their loans, along with lesser prepayment penalties and processing fees. Some lenders also do not charge any prepayment penalty.

Switching of a home loan or transferring the balance of the home loan means that the existing loan from a bank is taken over by a new lender by paying off the old lender in full. The borrower then starts paying off the loan to the new lender, which he/she has got at a better interest rate.

Experts suggest, long-tenure loans like home loans, which come for a longer tenure, should not be opted for a loan at a higher interest rate. If borrowers are paying a high-interest rate, then switching the loan to a lower interest rate lender will help the borrower in the long run, especially on the interest outgo.

If you are planning to switch your home loan, here are some things to watch out for: