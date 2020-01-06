Home Loan Transfer: Top things to watch out for while transferring your home loan

Long-tenure loans like home loans, should not be opted for a loan at a higher interest rate. If borrowers are paying a high-interest rate, then switching the loan to a lower interest rate lender will help the borrower in the long run, especially on the interest outgo.
Long-term loans, like home loans, generally range from a period of 15 years to 30 years. The interest rate for these kind of loans plays an important role because of their long tenure. Hence, borrowers are often seen switching loans in the middle of their tenure, and opting for more cost-effective lenders. This way they get hold of better interest rates on their loans, along with lesser prepayment penalties and processing fees. Some lenders also do not charge any prepayment penalty.
Switching of a home loan or transferring the balance of the home loan means that the existing loan from a bank is taken over by a new lender by paying off the old lender in full. The borrower then starts paying off the loan to the new lender, which he/she has got at a better interest rate.
If you are planning to switch your home loan, here are some things to watch out for:
- To save on the interest cost, it is always better to switch the loan early on during the tenure. Do not wait for a far better offer, if you already have something in hand.
- Note that, you will not reap any benefit of switching your home loan if the tenure you have left for repayment is less than 5 years.
- Be aware if you are opting for teaser loan schemes. Experts suggest, not to opt for loan transfer just because teaser loan schemes offer low rates.
- If you are opting for a teaser loan scheme, keep in mind that the teaser rate rises after a stipulated time-frame.
- To avoid hassles in the future with your current lender, get a statement from them stating that the property documents will be dispatched within a certain time-frame.
- Additionally, a loan transfer will not be possible if there is an irregular repayment with the borrower’s current lender.
- Check for foreclosure charges. These are the charges that are levied by banks for early closure of loan, and some processing fee is charged by the new bank where the loan is being transferred.
- Keep in mind that the processing fee to the new lender can also be negotiated and waived.
- However, borrowers need to be aware that transferring the balance of the home loan will not be possible if there are irregular repayments made by the borrower to the current bank.
