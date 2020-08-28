Home loan pre-payment: Here is how you can systematically pre-pay your home loan

Note that, most lenders do not encourage prepayment of loans as it causes a loss to them. Hence, banks impose pre-payment charges for preclosing a home loan.

Pre-payment or foreclosure of home loans enables borrowers to repay their loans partially or fully before the completion of the loan tenure. When deciding to pay off a loan ahead of schedule, the pre-paying of loan brings down the outstanding principal, therefore reducing the interest payable and the loan tenure. Partially pre-paying a loan also lowers the borrower’s EMI outgo. Usually, most banks offer pre-payment and foreclosure facilities for loan borrowers, with an additional charge.

Having said that, not all loan borrowers have to pay the pre-payment charges. Banks/lenders charge around 2 per cent of the prepayment amount as pre-payment charges for borrowers with fixed interest rate loans. Floating interest rate home loans taken by borrowers are exempted from prepayment charges. If prepayments are made through borrowed funds, then pre-payment charges are added. However, if prepayments are made through non-borrowed funds (borrower’s own funds), then no prepayment penalty is levied on the borrower.

Note that, most lenders do not encourage prepayment of loans as it causes a loss to them. Hence, banks impose pre-payment charges for preclosing a home loan. Even though all home loan borrowers are eligible for pre-closure, the borrower can opt for it only if the lender offers this facility. It is better to check with the lender about the pre-payment terms applicable, at the time of opting for the loan.

Here is how home loan borrowers can systematically pre-pay their home loan:

There are various ways to prepay a home loan. Borrowers can either go for full repayment and completely repay the loan ahead of schedule or can pay off a part of their debt. A borrower can otherwise choose a combination of the two.