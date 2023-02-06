Home loan on WhatsApp! Now borrow from Bajaj Housing Finance through WhatsApp

Now aspiring homebuyers can apply for home loans from Bajaj Housing Finance through WhatsApp. On Monday (February 6), Bajaj Housing Finance (BHF) launched its Online Home Loan application on WhatsApp. This facility will allow any salaried borrower to apply for a Home Loan from anywhere, anytime by simply submitting a few details, BHF said in a statement.

The housing finance company further said that salaried applicants can apply for both fresh home loan, as well as home loan Balance transfer through WhatsApp.

Home loan application on WhatsApp: Details required

As per the statement, the application will require only a few details, including the applicant’s name, mobile number, PAN, etc. After providing the details, applicants can instantly check their eligibility and offer amount. Those interested in availing of a Digital In-Principle Sanction Letter can do so by paying a nominal sum of Rs. 1,999 + GST, BHF said.

How to apply

Go to BHF’s WhatsApp number ‘75075 07315’ and say ‘Hi’ to start the application

Submit only 8 details (name, contact numbers, PAN, etc.) to check your Home Loan eligibility and offer instantly

Avail of a Digital In-Principle Sanction Letter by paying only Rs. 1,999 + GST

Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan Interest Rate

Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loans start at 8.60% per year for salaried and professional applicants. It allows borrowers the option to link their interest rate to the Repo Rate.