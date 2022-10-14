Home loan: Know the many hidden charges

MANY PEOPLE PREFER to purchase their dream home during the festive season. One of the crucial things while purchasing a house is arranging funds. However, while taking a home loan, most people compare the prevailing interest rates and ignore other hidden charges that might apply to the loan.

You must remember that such charges can make a massive difference to your actual loan repayment obligation. Here we take a look at some of those charges:

Processing fee

Loan applicants usually know about the processing fee when they apply for a home loan. This fee may include KYC-related costs, loan eligibility checks, verification of address and income, credit history verification and varies from bank to bank. In most cases, the lender levies a certain percentage of the loan amount or a fixed amount, whichever is lower, as processing charges. The processing fee usually varies from 0.20% to 2% of the loan amount, subject to a lower and upper limit.

Administration charges

Before disbursement, the lender completes the due diligence towards legal evaluation and valuation for estimating the worth and suitability of the property before mortgaging it. Some banks may separately charge fees towards legal opinion and for the valuation of the property. Administration charges usually vary from 0.2% to 0.5% of the property value.

Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deed (MODT) charge

The MODT charge is levied towards creating a mortgage on the property’s title deed. The MODT shows the lender’s share of your property till you repay the entire loan. These charges, which include stamp duty and registration fees, vary from state to state and range between 0.1% and 0.5% of the loan amount.

GST charges on home loan

You don’t have to pay GST on the loan amount directly, but GST applies to the charges you pay to the banks on the home loan. For example, if the processing fee is Rs 5,000, then you need to pay a GST of 18% on it, i.e., an additional Rs 900 to the bank. Similarly, GST is applicable to administration charges, legal opinion fees, etc.

Charges for home loan documentation

When you apply for a home loan, the bank has to maintain and manage several documents safely. Therefore, they levy documentation charges towards getting your documents in safe custody and keeping such documents in their record. Some banks include documentation charges in the processing fee and do not show it as a separate overhead.

Other charges

The list of charges is not over yet, as the home loan may include some more charges, such as incidental charges, property insurance premiums, credit score access charges, pre-EMI charges, etc. The costs vary from bank to bank. So, check with your lender before applying for a loan.

“While taking a home loan, a borrower must consider not just the interest rates but all other charges he might be liable to pay to the financial institution.

These charges may vary from one bank to another. Banks give you details of these expenses,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com. “So, you can estimate these charges, which may typically include the processing fee, GST, legal charges, prepayment charges (in case of fixed interest rate), documentation and delay penalties, among others. It is advisable to go through these charges before signing the dotted lines of the loan agreement.”

LOOK BEYOND EMI

Just comparing the interest rate on the home loan is not enough

Processing fee usually varies from 0.20% to 2% of the loan amount

Some banks charge fees for legal opinion and property valuation

Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deed charge is levied towards creating a mortgage on the property’s title deed