For most homebuyers, the monthly EMI becomes a fixed part of life for 10 years, 20 years or even 30 years. Once the loan is taken, many borrowers simply focus on paying the EMI every month and wait for the loan to end after 20 or 30 years. However, a small change in strategy can make a surprisingly big difference.

Consider a home loan of Rs 50 lakh taken for 20 years at an interest rate of 8%. The EMI works out to around Rs 41,822 per month. Now, if the borrower pays just Rs 1 lakh extra towards the loan every year, the loan can be closed in less than 16 years instead of 20. That means becoming debt-free more than four years earlier while also saving lakhs of rupees in interest.

What does a Rs 50 lakh home loan actually cost?

A home loan may look manageable when viewed only through the EMI, but the total repayment tells a different story. For a Rs 50 lakh loan at 8% interest over 20 years, the monthly EMI comes to around Rs 41,822.

Particulars Amount Loan amount Rs 50 lakh Interest rate 8% Tenure 20 years EMI Rs 41,822 Total repayment Rs 1.00 crore Total interest paid Rs 50.37 lakh

The figures show that the borrower ends up paying slightly over Rs 1 crore during the loan tenure. Out of this amount, more than Rs 50 lakh is interest. In other words, for every rupee borrowed, another rupee is paid as interest over the life of the loan.

This is why reducing the loan tenure, even by a few years, can lead to substantial savings.

Why prepayment has such a powerful impact

Many borrowers assume that paying Rs 1 lakh extra on a Rs 50 lakh loan would not make much difference. In reality, the impact is much larger than the amount prepaid.

This happens because home loans follow an amortisation structure. In the initial years, a large portion of every EMI goes towards interest while only a small part reduces the principal. As the outstanding principal remains high, the interest charged each month also remains high.

When a borrower makes a prepayment, the amount goes directly towards reducing the principal outstanding. Once the principal falls, future interest is calculated on a lower amount. This creates a compounding benefit that continues for the remaining tenure of the loan.

The earlier the prepayment is made, the greater the benefit because it reduces the principal when the outstanding balance is still high.

What happens if you prepay Rs 1 lakh every year?

Let us assume the borrower continues paying the regular EMI of Rs 41,822 and also makes an additional prepayment of Rs 1 lakh every year.

The results are striking.

Particulars Without prepayment With Rs 1 lakh annual prepayment EMI Rs 41,822 Rs 41,822 Annual prepayment Nil Rs 1 lakh Loan tenure 20 years Around 15.8 years Time saved – More than 4 years Interest savings – Around Rs 15-17 lakh

In simple terms, a borrower who consistently prepays Rs 1 lakh every year can close the loan roughly four years earlier than scheduled. The total interest savings can run into several lakh rupees.

For many salaried individuals, Rs 1 lakh a year translates into about Rs 8,300 a month. This amount may come from an annual bonus, salary increment, tax refund, maturity proceeds of investments, or other surplus income.

Why the first few years matter the most

One of the biggest mistakes borrowers make is delaying prepayments until later years.

The maximum benefit of prepayment comes during the early years of the loan because that is when the interest component is highest. During the first five years, the outstanding loan balance remains large, which means every rupee of principal reduction has a significant impact on future interest costs.

By contrast, a prepayment made in the final few years of the loan generates much lower savings because most of the interest has already been paid by then.

This is why borrowers who receive annual bonuses or salary hikes may benefit more by using a part of that money for loan prepayment rather than waiting until later.

How larger annual prepayments can accelerate loan closure

While Rs 1 lakh a year can make a substantial difference, the impact becomes even more visible as the prepayment amount increases.

Annual prepayment Approximate loan tenure Nil 20 years Rs 50,000 Around 17.8 years Rs 1 lakh Around 15.8 years Rs 2 lakh Around 13 years Rs 3 lakh Around 11 years

The relationship is not perfectly linear, but the trend is clear. Every increase in annual prepayment reduces the principal faster and cuts future interest costs.

For borrowers whose income rises steadily over time, increasing the annual prepayment amount every few years can further accelerate loan repayment.

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Should you reduce EMI or reduce tenure?

When borrowers make a prepayment, lenders generally offer two options. The borrower can either reduce the EMI while keeping the tenure unchanged, or keep the EMI unchanged and reduce the loan tenure.

For those looking to maximise interest savings, reducing the tenure is usually the more effective option.

A lower EMI may improve monthly cash flow, but it allows the loan to continue for the original period. Keeping the EMI unchanged forces a larger portion of future payments towards principal repayment, helping the loan close faster.

This is why many financial planners recommend choosing tenure reduction whenever possible.

Is prepayment always the right choice?

While prepaying a home loan can be beneficial, it should not come at the cost of financial security.

Before making annual prepayments, borrowers should ensure they have:

-An adequate emergency fund

-Sufficient health insurance coverage

-Ongoing investments for long-term goals

-No high-interest debt such as credit card balances or personal loans

For some borrowers, investing surplus money in equity mutual funds may potentially generate higher long-term returns than the home loan interest rate. However, such returns are not guaranteed and involve market risk.

Prepayment, on the other hand, offers a guaranteed saving equal to the home loan interest rate because every rupee prepaid reduces future interest costs.

The choice often depends on an individual’s financial goals, risk appetite and overall investment strategy.

Things borrowers should check before prepaying

Before making any lump-sum payment, borrowers should verify a few important points:

1. Check whether the lender levies any prepayment charges.

2. Confirm how the prepayment will be adjusted.

3. Ask the lender to reduce tenure rather than EMI if the objective is interest savings.

4. Keep sufficient liquidity for emergencies.

5. Continue retirement and long-term investments before allocating large sums towards prepayment.

A disciplined approach can help borrowers strike the right balance between debt reduction and wealth creation.

The bottom line

A home loan is often seen as a long-term commitment that must simply run its course. However, small and regular prepayments can significantly change the outcome. In the case of a Rs 50 lakh loan at 8% interest, prepaying just Rs 1 lakh every year can reduce the repayment period from 20 years to less than 16 years and save around Rs 15-17 lakh in interest.

The strategy does not require a massive lump-sum contribution. It only requires consistency. For borrowers looking to become debt-free earlier, annual prepayments can be one of the simplest and most effective ways to shorten the journey.

Disclaimer: The calculations used in this article are illustrative and based on a home loan of Rs 50 lakh at an interest rate of 8% with a 20-year tenure. Actual savings, loan tenure reduction and repayment schedules may vary depending on the lender’s amortisation method, timing and frequency of prepayments, interest rate changes, and other loan-specific terms. Borrowers should consult their lender or use a loan amortisation calculator before making financial decisions.

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