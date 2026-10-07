The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 7 increased the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50% from 5.25% amid rising bond yields globally and a strengthening of the dollar.

This is the first rate hike by the central bank since February 2023. Since December 2025, the RBI has been maintaining the status quo in rates.

For home loan borrowers, the key question is simple: Will their loan EMI rise, and by how much?

The answer will depend on your loan rate, outstanding amount, and remaining tenure. But borrowers with floating-rate loans could see their interest rates rise if banks fully pass on the RBI’s hike.

Loans linked to the repo rate reset first, usually within a few months, although fixed deposit rates frequently follow later, and new deposits usually receive the revised rate first.

So for a borrower with a Rs 50 lakh home loan, how much could the EMI change?

Here’s a calculation of the potential impact.

Impact on home loan

Particulars Original Loan 25 bps hike Loan Rs 50,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Tenor 25 years 25 years Rate 7.50% 7.75% EMI Rs 36,950 Rs 37,766 Total Interest Rs 60,84,868 Rs 63,29,931 Interest increase Rs 0 Rs 2,45,064 EMI increase Rs 0 Rs 817 Numbers approximate. Actual numbers may depend on the lender’s unique policies. Source: Bankbazaar.com

“For borrowers, the effect will be gradual. The rise is one-fifth of the 125 basis points of cuts delivered earlier, so much of that relief on EMIs stays in place. On a Rs 40 lakh home loan, the EMI could go up by about Rs 654 a month once the change is passed on, adding roughly Rs 1.96 lakh in interest over the tenure,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

A useful first step for households is to check how their own loan and deposits will be affected.

Impact on fixed deposit (FD) rates

Savers may see higher deposit rates over time, with new deposits repriced first. For investors, the stance and the pace of further steps are the signals to watch.

The RBI’s 25 basis point increase, to a repo rate of 5.50%, is a welcome step for savers, though the benefit will build up gradually. Banks usually revise deposit rates in their own time, and new deposits get the higher rate first.

“Existing fixed deposits continue to earn the rate at which they were booked. With the RBI also moving to calibrated tightening, savers can keep an eye on when their deposits mature, so that each one renews at the prevailing rate,” said Shetty.

Laddering FDs, by splitting money across deposits that mature at different times, also keeps part of the money accessible.

Here is a list of banks offering the highest interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).

Bank Rate Public-sector Banks Bank of Baroda 6.60% Bank of India 6.60% Canara Bank 6.60% Punjab National Bank 6.60% State Bank of India 6.45% Private Banks Yes Bank 7% Kotak Bank 6.65% Axis Bank 6.50% HDFC Bank 6.45% ICICI Bank 6.30% Small Finance Banks Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10% Suryoday Small Finance Bank 7.80% ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.75% Jana Small Finance Bank 7.30% AU Small Finance Bank 7.10% Rates as advertised on respective banks’ websites on Oct 2, 2026; Deposits under Rs.1Cr for 1-2 years; Compiled by BankBazaar.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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