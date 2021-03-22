Home loan disbursals rising in top 6 cities in India; Here’s why

The data states that most of these disbursals are seeing interest coming from mid and high range buyer brackets, who are opting for more expensive properties to meet their need for larger homes.

With a majority of banks cutting home loan rates, to pass on the benefit of the repo rate reduction by the RBI, there has been a surge in home loans.

According to data by NoBroker.com, there has been a rise in home loan applications by 25-40 per cent across cities. Industry experts say with people looking to shift to bigger homes due to the prolonged work from home, has led to an increase in demand for home loans.

According to the data, Chennai and Hyderabad have seen 40 per cent growth in the average home loans ticket size; while Mumbai and Pune are also showing an increase of 30 per cent.

Amit Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, NoBroker, says, “A key point to note is that affordability has increased as a result of government and bank initiatives such as reduced stamp duty and rock bottom interest rates. Therefore, homebuyers can get a bigger house in the same budget. This combined with attractive discounts from buyers has resulted in expanding the buyers’ budget.” Such reasons have pushed the buyers to borrow for more home loans and commit free capital to other investments.

Post-pandemic, there has been a renewed demand for buying homes, leading to higher sanctions and disbursals of home loans. According to NoBroker.com, the portal has witnessed an increase in disbursals of the loans by 200 per cent during the December 2020 – January 2021 period compared to YoY and has seen a growth of 250-300 per cent in cities like Mumbai and Bangalore.

Various banks have reduced their home loan interest rates for borrowers earlier this month. For instance, HDFC bought in a reduction in its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 5 basis points. ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, as well as the State Bank of India (SBI) also reduced interest rates on their home loans – most have slashed their home loan interest rates to 6.70 per cent p.a.

Things one should keep in mind while taking a home loan: