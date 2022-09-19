Home Loan: Cleared your loan? Do these five things now

Becoming the debt-free owner of your house is a financial achievement. However, you cannot afford to ignore certain due diligence when closing your home loan.

Here are five things you must do when closing your home loan.

Collect original property documents from lender

When you close your home loan, collect all the original documents submitted to the lender at the time of disbursing of the loan. These documents would include the sale deed, builder-buyer agreement, allotment letter, possession letter, sale agreement and any other documents submitted to the lender.

Get no-dues certificate

Collect it from the lender immediately after the repayment of your home loan fully. This document states that you have paid all your outstanding dues, and the lender does not have any right to the property mortgaged with them at the time of loan disbursement.

Soumee Bhatt, general counsel, Bankbazaar.com, explains, “The ‘No-dues Certificate’ will keep your legal troubles away. It ensures that you have no disputes in future with the lender pertaining to your loan, which you have already paid in full.”

Get lien on the property removed

Lenders add a lien to the property when you borrow money to buy a house. Make sure to get the lien removed to enjoy an absolute right on your property.

Obtain a non-encumbrance certificate

The encumbrance certificate contains records of all financial transactions related to your property. The non-encumbrance certificate, on the other hand, is a legal document that declares there are no registered encumbrances against a property. Once you have settled your dues, this repayment should reflect in the encumbrance certificate.

Check if your credit records are updated

After you have settled your home loan, ensure that your credit records are updated. Keep track of your credit report and get the paid loan removed from your records.