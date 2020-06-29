Home Loan at 7.99 per cent! Tata Capital Housing Finance announces new scheme

Tata Capital Housing Finance launched new home loan scheme.

Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited (TCHFL), the housing finance arm of Tata Capital Limited today unveiled an exclusive Home Loan scheme for the priority sector lending sector. It aims to boost homeownership under priority sector lending. The scheme provides a lucrative offer to salaried and self-employed across urban and tier 2/3 cities. They can avail loans up to Rs 35 lakhs at 7.99 per cent. The company said in a statement today that potential buyers, who are looking at investing in homes can avail loans based on the property value and the category of cities and towns.

Home Loan Options

According to Tata Capital Housing Finance, the various home loan options available are as follows:

Commenting on the new product, Anil Kaul, Managing Director of Tata Capital Housing Finance said, “Our new Home loan offer is aimed to boost the affordable housing segment. The new loan slabs and an attractive rate of interest will encourage potential buyers to invest in a home of their own. We look forward to enabling our customers to access the new scheme with an easy and seamless EMI plan across India.”

How to check eligibility

You can eligibility for the scheme logging on to www.tatacapital.com to assess their eligibility for TCHFL’s latest home loan offering. On the Tata capital’s website, you can also find details of rates/charges, processing fee, the penalty for delayed EMI payments, legal and other miscellaneous charges.

Tata Capital Limited is a financial services provider catering to the diverse needs of retail, corporate and institutional customers, directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries. Its range of offerings includes Consumer Finance, Advisory Services, Commercial Finance, Infrastructure Finance, Securities, Investment Banking, Private Equity Advisory, Credit Cards and Travel & Forex Services.