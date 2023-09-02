Home Insurance: A lifeline amidst nature’s fury

India has recently witnessed the wrath of nature in its most unforgiving form. From the unexpected flash floods in Himachal Pradesh to the devastating floods in Assam, these calamities have jolted us to the core. The staggering numbers speak of the impact. The flash floods in Himachal Pradesh claimed over 300 lives while many people lost their homes. Similarly, the floods in Assam left a trail of destruction, submerging entire communities, and disrupting lives and livelihoods. It is estimated that over a million people were impacted by these floods.

Challenges Faced by Homeowners: More Than Just Structural Damage

The images and videos of property being washed away, of houses being submerged in water or collapsing completely were a common sight during the floods. Beyond the structural damage these disasters inflict, homeowners find themselves grappling with challenges that run far deeper. The emotional toll is immeasurable as families witness their memories and belongings swept away by nature’s fury.

The uncertainty of what lies ahead, coupled with the task of rebuilding, can often lead to overwhelming stress. The need for not just physical, but also financial security becomes glaringly apparent.

Also Read: Should you go for instant approval credit cards?

Home Insurance: A Ray of Hope Amidst the Chaos

In the face of such turmoil, home insurance emerges as a ray of hope. The emotional connection to our homes runs deep, making the process of restoration both physically and mentally challenging. Home insurance provides protection against the unknown, offering both financial and emotional support when it’s needed most.

Home insurance is like having a guardian for your dwelling. If your home faces damage due to natural events like floods, earthquakes, or fires, a solid insurance policy is your ally. It helps you rebuild, repair, and recover without burdening your finances.

But what does home insurance really cover? Well, the good news is that it covers a lot, and the even better news is that it is not complicated. It typically covers damage to the structure of your home, including walls, roofs, and floors. If your personal belongings like furniture, electronics, and appliances take a hit, insurance steps in. Even additional living expenses, like temporary housing if you are displaced, are covered. It is like having a safety net for both your home and your peace of mind.

However, it is important to note that not everything falls under the insurance umbrella. Landscaping and fences usually do not make the cut. Damage caused by poor maintenance or negligence may not be covered. While many policies cover structural damage caused by natural disasters, it is important to note that damage to personal belongings might not always be included. Furthermore, certain high-value items like jewellery and electronic gadgets might require additional coverage, often referred to as “riders”.

It’s crucial to note that standard policies won’t necessarily cover damages caused by flooding from rivers or lakes unless explicitly stated. Therefore, one must obtain a policy that covers such events.

Choosing the Right Amount of Coverage

Now, here comes the million-dollar question: How much coverage should you go for? Well, the answer isn’t a million dollars but rather an evaluation of your home’s worth. If your home is more like a cosy cottage than a sprawling mansion, you won’t need as much coverage. But remember, a little extra coverage can be your safety cushion.

When it comes to policies, there are two main types: named perils and all-risk coverage. In India, the former is called Standard Fire and Special Perils Policy, while the latter is more of a Comprehensive Home Insurance. Named perils cover specific disasters listed in the policy, like fire or lightning. All-risk coverage is like your go-to hero. It embraces a wider range of events unless specifically excluded. It is like having a friend who always has your back.

It is always a good idea to opt for a comprehensive home insurance plan that covers all risks irrespective of whether they are caused by floods, storms, earthquakes or other natural calamities. A comprehensive policy not only covers the structure of your home but also its contents. Moreover, such policies cover damage due to fire, riots, strikes and so on. Even theft and burglary are covered.

Choosing Wisely: Finding Your Ideal Policy

So, how can you decide which is the right policy for you? Well, it is like shopping for the perfect pair of shoes – you want a good fit, not just something flashy. Start by comparing policies online. Don’t shy away from asking questions; a good insurer will provide thorough explanations to help you make an informed decision.

When the skies darken and nature unleashes its fury, home insurance is your shelter in the storm. It is not just about fixing walls and replacing roofs; it is about rebuilding lives and nurturing hope. Home insurance can serve as a trusted companion to help navigate the difficulties and uncertainties that arise in the aftermath of disasters.

As you contemplate home insurance, remember that it is not just about money. It is about safeguarding your haven, your memories, and your future. The road to recovery may be daunting, but with the right insurance, you will never walk it alone.

(By Tarun Mathur, Chief Business Officer – General Insurance, Policybazaar.com. Views are personal)