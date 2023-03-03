Home for senior citizens in Mumbai: Primus to add 450 senior living residences in the city

Home for senior citizens in Mumbai: Primus Senior Living is aiming to add 2000 units to its senior living residence capacity with its entry in Mumbai. After Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, the Mumbai region has become the fourth urban metropolis where Primus is offering senior living residences.

Currently, Primus has over 700 units spread in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. With the entry into Mumbai, the company hopes to add another 450 units to its tally taking the total units of senior living residences to 1150 units along with a pipeline of an additional 900 units, the company said in a statement.

According to Primus, southern cities account for a major share of the senior living market in the country. The entry of Primus into the Mumbai market will give a thrust and improve the footprint of senior living as a housing segment in the western region of the country, the statement said.

Retirement hotbeds

The hotbeds of retirement communities are mostly from the south with cities such as Coimbatore, Bangalore, and Chennai leading the pack and the north is dominated by Delhi-NCR, Dehradun followed by Pune, which are some of the most sought-after retirement destinations in west India.

With its senior living residences, Primus aims to promote a healthy lifestyle by offering the best of holistic care and convenience to seniors.

“There is a deep understanding of the benefits of living in a retirement community and the changing mindset of new India has propelled our growth. Covid acted as a huge accelerator to our business as elders understood the challenges of living in a traditional setup. We are encouraged by the response received and hope to make a positive change in the lives of senior citizens living here in the MMR region,” said Adarsh Narahari, Managing Director of Primus Senior Living.

“Lack of quality Health care, Safety, Boredom, managing household help and cooking everyday are some of the key inconveniences we solve. Through a combination of technology, trained staff and standardized processes we are able to help elders improve their quality of life and focus on their passions,” he added.

Due to the rapid nuclearization of Indian families, the concept of senior living has gained traction over the past decade or so. Loneliness and a growing sense of insecurity as they age are some of the concerns faced by senior citizens.

Senior Living homes offer senior citizens the independence that they seek, and yet at the same time, offer them a quality lifestyle as they age. Senior citizens prefer to spend their time in the company of like-minded people; along with a home where all their needs are taken care of by well-trained staff.

