HOME FINANCING: Get faster disbursal of funds with a pre-approved loan

Securing a home loan can be a complex endeavour. However, an essential milestone in this process, known as conditional approval, presents itself as a beacon of hope for potential homebuyers, offering a multitude of advantages.

Conditional approval, also referred to as pre-approval, signifies an initial validation granted by a lender based on crucial factors such as age, income, creditworthiness, and financial standing. This is obtained even before finding a suitable property to purchase. By acquiring a pre-approved loan, individuals gain a clear understanding of their budgetary constraints, enabling them to focus their property search within realistic parameters and saving valuable time and effort.

“The pre-approval process empowers homebuyers by bolstering their negotiation power. Sellers can rest assured that the buyer’s financial credentials have undergone a comprehensive evaluation by a reputable housing finance company or financial institution. Armed with this validation, buyers can confidently engage in property negotiations, secure in the knowledge that they possess readily available funds,” says Pradeep Mishra, founder, Homents.

Loan processing

One noteworthy advantage of conditional approval lies in its ability to expedite the loan processing timeline. Once a buyer’s offer is accepted, the overall loan process is significantly streamlined. This expedited turnaround time exemplifies the efficiency and reliability of the pre-approval process.

Applying for conditional approval involves a simple process. Lenders assess applicants based on their needs, objectives, and four key factors: existing debts, assets, income, and living costs.

It is important to note that while conditional approval sets the stage for obtaining a home loan, the final terms and disbursement are subject to certain conditions. These conditions encompass identifying a property within the designated validity period of the pre-approved loan and ensuring that the property meets the lender’s legal and technical requirements. Minor adjustments to the terms outlined in the pre-approval offer may be necessary to accommodate specific property considerations.

Securing a home loan is a lifetime decision, and banks take utmost precautions to ensure that home loan buyers receive all the benefits and that the loan amount gets liquidated during the borrower’s working life.

Credit ratings

Banks provide principle approval for home loans based on borrowers’ credit ratings, asset liability positions, and repayment capacity. Once the loan is pre-approved, the borrower receives a sanction letter indicating the amount they can obtain from the bank if they decide to purchase a property.

Afterwards, the bank verifies ownership and the right of sale related to the property on which the house will be constructed. If no encumbrance is observed, the loan is released instantly. The validity period of a conditional approval varies among lenders, typically ranging from 30 to 120 days. However, most lenders maintain an expiration window of 60 to 90 days. In the event that the validity period elapses before finalising a property purchase, applicants need not be disheartened. By reappraising the loan application at a nominal cost, the loan process can continue without undue obstacles.

“It is crucial to understand that conditional approval should not be misconstrued as a final approval or an absolute guarantee of obtaining the loan. Rather, it serves as a pivotal step towards realising the dream of homeownership, providing potential buyers with the reassurance that they are one step closer to achieving their housing aspirations,” informs Mishra.

In the ever-evolving landscape of personal finance, conditional approval stands as a valuable tool for homebuyers. It not only offers a clear budget framework and heightened negotiation power but also streamlines the loan process, ensuring a seamless transition into homeownership. By embracing this preliminary stage with confidence, individuals can embark on their journey to homeownership equipped with knowledge and readiness, paving the way for a successful experience.

ADVANTAGES

* In-principle approval is based on borrowers’ credit ratings, asset liability positions, and repayment capacity

* It offers a clear budget framework and more negotiation power to the homebuyer

* Conditional approval should not be seen as a final approval or an absolute guarantee of obtaining the loan