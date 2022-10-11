Hitonpay Lifecare launches payment gateway services

Gone are those days when we used to get our salaries in cash and deposited the remaining amount after keeping some amount away for the basic requirements in an FD or in a bank. Now-a-days, banks are on our fingertips and we no longer have to stand in queues. Now, we have the facility of making any payment within seconds and that too through our smart phones. Everything has become a cake walk in this digital age and the credit goes to all those companies who have made this possible by their innovative approach.

One such concept is Neo Banking. Neo Bank is a digital bank that does not have any branches. Instead of having a physical presence at a set location, Neo Banking is done entirely online which makes banking uncomplicated, easier and faster for people.

Hitonpay Lifecare Opc Pvt Ltd is one of the leading Neo Banking Platforms in India. The company was founded by Bhuraram Beniwal, also the current CEO of the company. Accroding to Beniwal, Hitonpay Lifecare Opc Pvt. Ltd. offers personal banking services to its customers where they can save, track their money and earn 1 percent unlimited cashback on online shopping.

The platform also gives its customers business banking services especially designed for startups and SMEs, and inclusive banking options so that the customers can have basic financial assistance.

Beniwal is a software developer and forex trader by profession. Hailing from Jodhpur, Bhuraram has received his B.tech. degree from Skit Jaipur. In the beginning of his career, Bhuraram worked as a software developer and then he switched his profession. He aimed to have a company of his own whose sole objective was to help and strengthen other companies through Consultancy Services. But the company is now working on numerous things other than its sole objective, which marks the incredible growth of the company.

Recently, the company has also launched its payment gateway services to provide a secure and PCI-compliant way to accept payments. “The only intent of this was to simplify banking for customers and to make it a worthwhile experience for them as well. The major services offered by the newly-launched payment gateway network are mobile banking options, saving account services, personal services and secure payment methods. Besides this, it offers payment processing and information services that provide users with online security, easily accessible funding and saving account related offers,” says Beniwal.

Higher returns on investments, No ATM fees, no minimum balance requirements, no overdraft, and easy availability of worldwide operable credible cards are the major features of why the company outshines many other firms. Beniwal established this company with the aim of helping out other companies and fortunately, according to him, the working arena of company has grown by leaps and bounds.