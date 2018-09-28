Highest FD rates in SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis and Kotak Bank; Which duration to opt for?

It may be noted that the interest rates of fixed deposits vary widely depending on banks and their fixed deposit tenure.

Interest rates on bank fixed deposits – as well as on many other financial products like home and car loans – are going up for some time now. And with the falling rupee and rising crude prices, this trend is all set to continue for some more time. This definitely seems to be good news for investors who are looking to park their money in FDs to take advantage of this rising interest rate regime.

According to financial experts, the best strategy for investors in the current scenario would be to lock their money in FDs with the highest interest rates and the longest-possible duration right away. That is because in a rising interest rate regime, banks usually provide higher interest rates on longer-duration FDs.

It may be noted that the interest rates of fixed deposits vary widely depending on banks and their fixed deposit tenure. Currently, most small finance banks are offering highest card rates of 8-9% p.a. on their fixed deposits while major commercial banks are offering highest card rates of 6.75-7.50% p.a. The highest card rates offered by smaller commercial banks range between 7.5-8.25% p.a.

“Hence, like all other financial products, investors should shop for the best FD rates based on their liquidity requirements and financial goals. However, depositors should prefer the highest card rates available with shorter maturities, preferably of up to 2 years. As our economy is in the midst of a rising interest rate regime, doing so might allow you to reinvest your fixed deposit maturity proceeds at higher interest rates,” says Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

Also, avoid the option of automatic reinvestment while booking your fixed deposits. As banks frequently change their fixed deposit card rates for different tenures, opting for the automatic reinvestment option may land you with sub-optimal interest rates.

Whatever be the case, investing in FDs with the highest possible interest rates will be beneficial for investors. Here’s a look at the highest FD rates offered by different banks:

Top FD rates offered by small finance banks Bank Name Highest interest rate slab Tenure Regular interest rate Interest rate for Senior citizens Fincare Small Finance Bank 24 months 1 day to 36 months 9.00% 9.50% ESAF Small Finance Bank 365 days to 727 days 8.75% 9.25% Suryoday Small Finance Bank More than 2 years to 3 years 8.75% 9.00% Ujjivan small finance Bank 799 days 8.50% 9.00% Jana Small finance Bank More than 2 years up to 3 years 8.50% 9.10% Top FD rates offered by major banks Bank Name Highest available interest rate Tenure Regular interest rate Interest rate for Senior citizens Axis Bank 13 months to less than 14 months 7.30% 7.95% ICICI Bank 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25% 7.75% HDFC Bank 1 year to 2 years 7.25% 7.75% State Bank of India 5 years to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% Kotak Bank 390 days to less than 2 years 7.50% 8.00%

(Source: Paisabazaar.com)