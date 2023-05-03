Higher pension: EPFO extends due date for filing applications

In a relief to many pensioners and subscribers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on Tuesday extended the last date for submitting the application for higher pension to June 26. The earlier deadline was May 3.

“Many representations have been received from various quarters seeking extension of time. The issue has been considered and it has been decided that in order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the timeline for filing applications would now be till June 26, 2023,” the EPFO said on Tuesday. It has already received over 1.2 million applications from members for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme till date.

“The timeline is being extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners and members so as to ease out any difficulty being faced by them,” the EPFO further said, adding that this has been decided after sympathetically considering the various demands received from employees, employers and their associations.

This is the second extension given by the EPFO as the original due date was March 3.

Following the Supreme Court ruling in November last year, the EPFO had issued the procedure for applying for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme under the joint option. In its order, the Supreme Court had given a four month window to eligible employees to apply for higher pension. However, since the EPFO came out with the guidelines close to the end of the four month period, it had decided to extend it by another two months.

In recent days, the Standing Conference of Public Sector Enterprises (SCOPE), central trade unions as well as retiree federations had written to the retirement fund manager for an extension in the due date.