Thousands of retired employees are waiting for clarity on their higher Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) pension claims. For some, the delay has meant continuing to receive a modest monthly pension while they pursue legal remedies to secure a higher amount.

The National Confederation of Pensioners’ Associations (NPCA) has now approached President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention in the long-running dispute over higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995. In a memorandum dated October 23, 2026, the organisation has urged the President to direct the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to withdraw a disputed circular, stop unnecessary litigation and expedite pending claims.

The NPCA also seeks relief from punitive interest that the association says has accumulated because of administrative delays. NCPA claims to represent around 10 lakh pensioners from public sector undertakings and exempted provident fund establishments.

The association has made three principal demands. It wants the EPFO to withdraw its January 18, 2025 circular on higher pension eligibility, review pending litigation and waive interest penalties attributable to administrative delays. It has also called for a time-bound mechanism to settle eligible claims.

These are demands made by the pensioners’ body. The letter does not itself change the rules or guarantee approval of pending applications.

Why is the higher EPS pension issue still unresolved?

The dispute centres on whether employees of certain exempted establishments can be denied higher pension because the internal rules of their provident fund trusts did not permit contributions on wages above the prescribed ceiling.

Under the EPF framework, some establishments are allowed to manage their own provident fund trusts instead of depositing employees’ provident fund contributions directly with the EPFO. These are known as exempted establishments. Their employees can still be covered by the statutory Employees’ Pension Scheme, subject to the applicable rules.

The controversy has arisen because some of these trusts historically followed wage ceilings prescribed under government rules. According to NCPA, employees and employers complied with those limits at the time, but the same historical restrictions are now being used to reject applications for pension on higher wages.

In its October 23 memorandum, the association has argued that internal provident fund trust rules cannot override the statutory provisions governing EPS-95. It has alleged that the EPFO’s January 18, 2025 circular has led to the rejection of otherwise eligible higher pension claims from some exempted establishments.

The EPFO’s circular states that eligibility in these cases must be assessed in accordance with the applicable trust rules and the Supreme Court’s directions in the 2022 higher pension judgment. It also addresses cases in which trust rules were amended after the judgment.

The difference in interpretation has become the central point of litigation. NCPA argues that historical trust rules should not be used to take away pension rights that employees believe are available under the statutory scheme. The EPFO’s position, as described in the circular, is that the relevant trust rules must be considered when deciding eligibility.

The dispute therefore goes beyond the amount of pension an employee may receive. It concerns how the statutory pension scheme should apply to employees whose provident funds were managed through exempted trusts.

What did the Supreme Court say about higher EPS pension?

The higher pension dispute has its roots in earlier litigation over the ability of employees to contribute to EPS on actual wages rather than the statutory wage ceiling.

In the R.C. Gupta case, the Supreme Court addressed the higher pension option available to eligible employees who had contributed to the provident fund on actual wages. The judgment became an important basis for employees seeking pension calculated on higher wages.

The issue returned to the Supreme Court in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation versus Sunil Kumar B. In its November 4, 2022 judgment, the court upheld the validity of the 2014 amendments to the Employees’ Pension Scheme, while also setting out directions governing the higher pension option.

The judgment provided a route for eligible employees to exercise a joint option with their employers for pension contributions based on higher wages, subject to the applicable conditions.

NCPA has cited both judgments in its representation to the President. Its argument is that the legal framework for higher pension has already been established and that the EPFO should not use the historical rules of exempted provident fund trusts to deny eligible retirees the benefit.

However, the Supreme Court judgment does not mean that every pensioner is automatically entitled to a higher pension. Eligibility depends on the applicable provisions, the employee’s circumstances, the joint option and compliance with the relevant requirements.

This distinction matters because the current dispute concerns how the rules should be applied to particular categories of employees, rather than whether a higher pension option exists at all.

Why has the January 18, 2025 circular become controversial?

The circular is central to NCPA’s latest representation.

According to the association, the EPFO is relying on the historical rules of exempted provident fund trusts to reject higher pension applications where those rules prescribed wage ceilings. NCPA argues that these restrictions reflected the government’s own wage limits at the time and should not now become a reason to deny eligible employees higher pension.

The association has described the circular as legally unsustainable and sought its unconditional withdrawal.

It has also cited a Madras High Court Division Bench ruling dated July 9, 2026, which it says supports the argument that internal trust rules cannot override the statutory pension framework.

This legal argument is important because employees of exempted establishments may have contributed to their provident fund on actual wages while pension contributions were calculated on capped pensionable wages. In some cases, the difference between the two has become a major issue in deciding whether they qualify for a higher pension.

NCPA’s position is that the absence of a provision in the historical trust rules should not, by itself, defeat an employee’s claim under the pension scheme.

The final outcome, however, will depend on the applicable court orders and the facts of individual cases. A demand by a pensioners’ association to withdraw a circular does not automatically invalidate it.

NCPA alleges unequal treatment within public sector companies

The association has also raised concerns about what it describes as inconsistent treatment of pensioners working for the same public sector undertaking.

In its letter, NCPA has referred to companies such as Steel Authority of India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Machine Tools, Bharat Electronics and ITI.

According to the association, retirees from some units have received higher pension benefits, while employees who worked at other locations have faced rejection of their claims.

NCPA argues that such differences create an unequal situation for employees who may otherwise appear to be in similar circumstances.

The issue is particularly significant for retirees because the pension they receive every month is often an important source of income after retirement. If an employee believes that the pension has been calculated on a lower wage base than permitted under the applicable rules, a prolonged dispute can affect retirement planning.

The association has cited Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution in support of its argument that the alleged differences in treatment are unfair. It has also referred to Article 300A, which protects property rights, and Articles 141 and 144, which concern the binding force and implementation of Supreme Court law.

These are legal grounds advanced by NCPA. Whether they apply in a particular pension dispute must be determined in accordance with the relevant judgments and facts.

More than 1.49 lakh higher pension orders issued, says NCPA

The association has also pointed to the number of higher pension orders already issued.

Citing a parliamentary disclosure dated August 10, 2026, NCPA said that more than 1,49,806 pension-on-higher-wages orders had been issued. It argues that the acceptance of applications in some cases, alongside rejections in others, underlines the need for a uniform and transparent process.

The association has further claimed that more than 400 writ petitions and appeals are pending across 18 High Courts. It said that 26 judgments covering more than 200 petitions had been delivered in favour of pensioners by 10 High Courts.

These figures are based on the association’s representation as reported by The Economic Times and Mint. They should not be interpreted as meaning that all pending cases involve identical facts or that every judgment applies to every category of pensioner.

The volume of litigation nevertheless highlights the difficulties faced by retirees seeking clarity on their eligibility. Multiple proceedings can also mean that pensioners have to wait for the outcome of cases before their claims can be resolved.

Pensioners receiving Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 face an additional burden

NCPA has highlighted the financial difficulties faced by retirees who are receiving relatively small monthly pensions while pursuing higher pension claims.

In its memorandum, the association said some pensioners receive only Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 a month. It has argued that prolonged litigation is especially difficult for elderly retirees who depend on their pension for regular household expenses.

The association has also alleged that delays in processing higher pension claims can lead to substantial interest liabilities. It has sought a waiver of punitive interest that it says has accrued solely because of administrative delays by the EPFO.

The letter reportedly refers to the possibility of interest penalties reaching as much as Rs 40,000 a month in certain cases. This is a claim made by NCPA and should not be taken as a standard penalty applicable to every higher pension applicant.

The issue of interest is important because a higher pension application may require an adjustment of past contributions between the provident fund and pension fund. Where a claim is accepted, the employee may have to transfer the applicable differential contribution, subject to the EPFO’s rules and directions.

NCPA argues that retirees should not be made to bear punitive interest arising from delays attributable to the administration. It wants eligible applications to be accepted without such penalties and settled through a time-bound process.

The demand is intended to address the concern that a pensioner who has already waited years for a decision could face another financial burden when the claim is finally processed.

What are NCPA’s three demands from President?

The October 23 memorandum seeks intervention on three fronts.

Withdraw the January 18, 2025 EPFO circular

NCPA wants the circular withdrawn unconditionally. It argues that the use of historical trust rules to decide higher pension eligibility has led to the rejection of claims from employees of certain exempted establishments.

Review litigation and ensure uniform treatment

The association has asked for an immediate review of pending cases and the withdrawal of appeals that it considers unnecessary in matters where the legal position has already been settled. It has also sought consistent treatment of eligible pensioners from exempted and unexempted establishments.

Waive delay-related interest and expedite claims

NCPA wants eligible higher pension joint options to be accepted without punitive interest arising solely from administrative delays. It has also called for a time-bound mechanism to clear pending claims and provide relief to ageing pensioners.

The association’s demands are aimed at resolving the dispute through administrative intervention as well as legal action. The President’s office may consider or forward a representation to the relevant authorities, but the letter itself does not amount to a direction changing the EPFO’s rules or pending court proceedings.

What should higher EPS pension applicants do now?

For employees and retirees who have applied for higher pension, the immediate priority is to understand the status of their own claim rather than assume that the association’s representation will automatically lead to approval.

Applicants should check whether their joint option and supporting documents have been accepted, whether the EPFO has issued a demand for any differential contribution, and whether the claim has been rejected or remains pending.

Retirees from exempted establishments should pay particular attention to the reasons given in any rejection order. The relevant trust rules, employment records, contribution history and applicable court judgments may affect the outcome.

Those whose applications have been rejected may need to examine the order and seek appropriate professional or legal advice. A judgment in favour of employees in one establishment may be relevant to another case, but it does not necessarily settle every claim.

The broader issue is the need for clarity on the treatment of eligible employees across different establishments. A transparent process, consistent application of the rules and timely communication of decisions would help pensioners understand their rights and avoid prolonged uncertainty.

For now, NCPA’s October 23 representation adds to the pressure on the government and EPFO to resolve the higher pension dispute. Whether it leads to a withdrawal of the circular, a change in litigation strategy or a faster settlement of claims will depend on the response of the authorities and the outcome of pending legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: The demands and allegations cited are those of NCPA and do not represent a final legal determination.