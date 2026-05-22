For high-income salaried employees, the retirement planning debate is often framed as safe returns versus market-linked growth. But at a Rs 50 lakh annual salary, the real question may be very different.

Does putting more money into VPF still make sense when your PF contribution itself may already trigger tax on interest? Or does corporate NPS emerge as the smarter option under the new tax regime?

For someone earning Rs 50 lakh annually, assuming a monthly gross pay of about Rs 4.17 lakh and basic salary at 50% of gross, the mandatory employee EPF contribution at 12% itself works out to roughly Rs 3 lakh a year.

That is important because tax rules currently allow tax-free interest only on employee provident fund contributions up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually. Any interest earned on contributions above that amount becomes taxable.

This means a high-salaried employee adding more money through VPF may no longer enjoy the clean tax-free benefit that makes provident fund investing so attractive for many salaried savers.

Why does this change the VPF vs NPS debate?

VPF has long been a favourite among conservative investors because of its government-backed returns, low risk, and tax-efficient withdrawal structure.

But for higher earners, the equation changes.

Once employee PF contributions cross the Rs 2.5 lakh threshold, the excess interest becomes taxable, reducing VPF’s effective post-tax return.

Corporate NPS, on the other hand, offers a different advantage.

Under the new tax regime, employer contributions to NPS qualify for deduction under Section 80CCD(2) (now Section 124 under the new Income Tax Bill framework), allowing salaried employees to reduce taxable income while continuing retirement investing.

This creates a direct tax efficiency advantage that VPF does not offer under the new regime.

“Accordingly, from a current-year tax and cash-flow perspective, EPF coupled with employer contribution to NPS is generally more efficient than routing incremental retirement savings through VPF,” commented Shaily Gupta, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

The numbers tell a clearer story

Here’s how the comparison looks for a Rs 50 lakh salaried employee:

Particulars EPF + VPF EPF + Corporate NPS Annual salary Rs 50 lakh Rs 50 lakh Basic salary (50%) Rs 25 lakh Rs 25 lakh Employee EPF (12%) Rs 3 lakh Rs 3 lakh Employer EPF (12%) Rs 3 lakh Rs 3 lakh Additional retirement contribution VPF Employer NPS Extra tax deduction under the new regime No Yes PF interest tax risk above Rs 2.5 lakh employee contribution Yes Yes (but no extra VPF burden) Liquidity Higher Lower Market risk No Yes Tax-free withdrawal Fully (subject to conditions) Only 80% lump sum

So should high earners skip VPF?

Not necessarily.

VPF still offers stability, predictable returns, and full tax-free withdrawal, subject to conditions being met. That matters for investors who prioritise certainty over growth.

But tax efficiency has clearly changed for higher earners.

“For high-income employees under the new tax regime, maximising VPF before NPS may not always be the most tax-efficient strategy,” says Gupta.

The reason is simple: VPF no longer brings an additional deduction, while employer NPS contributions can directly lower taxable income.

The withdrawal catch in NPS

That does not automatically make NPS the winner.

Unlike PF, where eligible withdrawals are generally tax-free, NPS comes with restrictions.

At retirement:

Up to 80% of the corpus can be withdrawn tax-free

The remaining 20% must be used to buy an annuity

Pension income from that annuity is taxable as per the slab

So while NPS may improve tax efficiency today, it reduces flexibility later.

“In practical terms, individuals looking for immediate tax savings and potentially higher long-term wealth creation may find NPS more attractive, whereas those preferring certainty, stable returns, and fully tax-free retirement withdrawals may lean towards VPF,” Gupta adds.

The real takeaway

For average salaried employees, VPF remains a straightforward tax-efficient retirement tool.

But at a Rs 50 lakh salary, the rules shift.

Once your EPF contribution itself crosses the tax-free threshold, blindly topping up VPF may not be the smartest move.

The smarter question becomes:

Do you want guaranteed stability — or a more tax-efficient structure that may create bigger retirement wealth over time?

Disclaimer:

This calculation is for illustrative purposes only and is based on assumed salary structures, employer contribution patterns, and applicable tax rules under the new tax regime for FY 2025-26. Actual tax savings may vary depending on your salary breakup, employer policies, exemptions, deductions, and individual financial situation. Please consult a tax expert before making investment or tax-planning decisions.

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