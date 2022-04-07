Hero Realty to develop group housing projects to expand its regional presence

Hero Realty Pvt Ltd has reported a 40% increase in sales on a year-on-year basis, as buyers took benefit of low-interest rates and fence-sitters came back to the market, leading to a massive spike in the sales in its residential projects. The company is currently expanding its presence and developing residential group housing projects of nearly 6 million square feet spread across Ludhiana, Mohali and Gurugram under the brand name Hero Homes.

Meanwhile in January, Hero Realty became the first real estate group in Delhi NCR to receive A+ ratings and ‘Stable’ outlook on the CARE rating list. CARE upgraded the credit rating of Hero Realty to ‘CARE A + ; Stable’ in the wake of the strong traction in operations and sales.

According to the company, it has developed over 400 acres in the holy city of Haridwar, which includes integrated residential townships, industrial parks, schools, and shopping centres. Haridwar Greens, the Hero Realty developed residential township, was awarded the Best Township award in 2017 by NDTV Property. Hero Homes has recently been awarded the Best brand of the year 2020, cementing its position as a strong brand in the real estate sector.

Commenting on the same, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, said, “Hero Realty Pvt Ltd is at the forefront of delivering successful housing formats to its customers. Despite the initial hiccups due to unforeseen circumstances in 2020, the real estate industry has seen a revival in FY 21-22 and is further set to witness a boom in FY 22-23. We will continue to serve our customers with dedication and innovation in product and services.”

Hero Realty is the real estate arm of Hero Enterprise and is a reputed real estate developer. “With Trust, Care & Nurture as its core values, Hero Realty is committed to creating significant value for all its stakeholders and building lasting relationships,” Munjal added.