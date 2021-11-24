Here’s why to opt for a home inspection report before getting possession of your house

In case of a new property, homebuyers can get all the issues rectified from the developer without any additional cost.

Home is most likely the biggest prized possession in one’s lifetime. Whether it is a ready-to-move-in house property that you are buying directly from a builder or buying a home in the resale market from another owner, making sure about the construction quality helps. After all, real estate being an immovable and a physical asset, bringing about frequent changes later on may not be feasible or can cost heavily. This is where the importance of home inspection comes in, which essentially means carrying out the inspection of the property to look for any structural and mechanical issues with the building.

“Homebuyers can’t take the chance of buying a property with defects like seepage, missing earthing, plumbing issues etc. A common man can’t check every component of property. That’s why Home Inspection by experts is required, who have knowledge and tools to check and give a comprehensive list of existing defects that must be addressed for hassle-free and safe living experience in the property,” says Nilesh Shingote, Co-Founder, PropChekcup.

Finalizing your dream home often takes into account the location, price, room size etc but the construction quality is not given its due importance. From electrical points to plumbing works to the issues related to seepages, a home inspection report covers them all. “ Home Inspection reports covers 200+ checkpoints which includes Electrical Checks, Thermal Scanning (to find the invisible leakage or dampness issues), Plumbing Checks, Carpentry Work Checks, Door and Windows Fitting Checks, Walls, Flooring & Ceiling Checks etc,” informs Nilesh .

But, what if you are about to receive possession or have recently got the keys of your home from the builder? Not to worry as the RERA 14.3 clause comes to your rescue. “In case of a new property, homebuyers can get all the issues rectified from the developer without any additional cost under RERA 14.3 clause,” says Nilesh. Under the RERA 14.3 clause, till 5years from the date of possession, the promoter or developer will be responsible to repair any defects brought to notice by homebuyer within 30 days, else will be eligible to receive compensation under RERA rules.

Buying a home involves a few stages when a registration amount or a token amount is to be paid to the seller. Going for a home inspection process may be a concern especially when buying in the secondary market. “For new property, you should get the home inspection done during the possession process and for resale property, you should do the Home Inspection just before finalizing the property or giving the token money,” adds Nilesh.

Buying a new home involves a considerable amount of your funds that can run into lakhs and even crores. A few thousand spent on home inspection can save lakhs in repairing and rectification. To keep spending more on continuous maintenance may be avoided by going for home inspection early on.