Here’s what you need to do in a volatile market

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 1:23 AM

Funds within each category have a similar investment mandate which determine their risk and return characteristics. Small/ mid cap funds are suited for a horizon of at least 7-10 years, whereas large cap funds are suited for 5-7 years.

personal finance, spring clean finances, equity fund, volatile market, sectoral fund, diversified equity, small cap, mid cap, international equity, ELSS, sectoral,  Systematic Investment Plan, SIPpersonal finance, money moves for new year, spring clean finances, investment portfolio, debt, dormant bank account

In a volatile market, go for a diversified equity fund instead of sectoral fund

> Since stock markets are volatile these days, should I invest in a sectoral fund?
– Kabir Shah
Sectoral funds tend to be more volatile since performance is determined by the underlying factors driving that sector. Sectors may encounter different cycles lasting for varying periods, at times extending beyond five years. Overall, sectoral funds should be considered only if one has a specific view on the sector and can tolerate higher volatility. Else it is better to stick to diversified equity funds.

> What are the parameters I should look at while investing in a equity fund?
—Lakshya Sharma
There are various categories of equity funds including large cap, diversified equity, small cap, mid cap, international equity, ELSS, sectoral, etc. Funds within each category have a similar investment mandate which determine their risk and return characteristics. Small/ mid cap funds are suited for a horizon of at least 7-10 years, whereas large cap funds are suited for 5-7 years. First, identify your investment horizon and risk appetite which would help determine the mix of equity fund categories to be held in the portfolio. Long-term consistency of fund performance is driven by multiple factors including quality of investment team, strength of the investment process and philosophy and guidance of the fund house. To assess historical performance, annualised returns over three to five years and above and calendar wise returns vis-à-vis peers and benchmark indices should be studied to evaluate consistency of performance. An additional filter of fund AUM can also be used to shortlist funds, for instance, equity funds with AUM of at least Rs 500 crore or Rs 1,000 crore can be shortlisted for further analysis. A few independent research companies provide analysis of the qualitative parameters and ratings for funds, online. Alternatively, consult an investment advisor.

> What type of funds should I select to invest Rs 5,000 every month for 10 years?
—Sharad Kumar
Considering your investment horizon of 10 years, you could choose to invest 60-65% of funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) into a diversified equity fund that invests in a mix of large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks and the remainder in a debt fund like a short term fund or a dynamic bond fund.

The writer is director, Investment Advisory, Morningstar Investment Adviser (India). Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Here’s what you need to do in a volatile market
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition