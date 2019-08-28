Here is how to benefit if spouse becomes a co-applicant while applying for a home loan

By adding a co-applicant, the home loan eligibility gets enhanced as income of both the applicants is taken into account.

Buying a home is a once in a lifetime dream for most of us. Imagine, the home of your choice is slightly out of budget and even after stretching your finances, the lender is not willing to offer you a home loan for it. Making someone a co-applicant to your home loan application to the bank or the housing finance company will get the job done. By adding a co-applicant, the home loan eligibility gets enhanced as income of both the applicants is taken into account. However, making anyone a co-applicant does not work and the lender will insist only specified family members to play the role of a co-applicant. “A co-applicant in a home loan application is usually a spouse, brother, father or mother. A co-applicant is taken to secure the applicant in case something happens to her at a later stage,” says Sanjay Chaturvedi, CEO, Shubham Housing Finance.

If enhancing loan eligibility is the purpose, the earning family member fits the bill. For working couples, it certainly makes sense to apply for home loans as co-applicants. In such a case, the income of the spouse is taken into consideration for calculation of home loan eligibility. “If a co-applicant’s income is considered for the loan, then all documents submitted by the main applicant is to be submitted by the co-applicant as well,” says Chaturvedi.

Generally, banks extend loans whose EMI can easily cover 50 per cent of the joint take-home pay of applicants. For example, if the take-home pay of husband, wife is Rs 2 lakh, the bank will be comfortable in extending a loan where the EMI is about Rs 1 lakh a month. At 8.5 per cent over 15 year loan, the total loan works out to be Rs 1 crore for that EMI amount.

Its not that becoming a co-applicant helps only the primary applicant. There are benefits for the co-applicant as well. Chaturvedi informs, “A co-applicant by joining a loan can create their own credit history. As their details are captured and with regular payments, this can boost up their credit score which is considered if the co-applicant wants to apply for another loan.” Also, if the co-applicant wants to extract tax benefits being a co-applicant, it is possible to do so. “A co-applicant can derive tax benefits. It is usually in proportion of the amount decided at the time of registration of the property. Or, in proportion of the monthly instalments paid,” adds Chaturvedi.